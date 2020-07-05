Bottom side Espanyol were left on the brink of being relegated from La Liga for the first time in 27 years on Sunday.

This was after they were beaten 1-0 at home by fellow strugglers Leganes, when Jonathan Silva struck the only goal for the visitors early in the second half.

He controlled a long ball and entered the penalty box unmarked to lash past Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez.

The Catalans had substitute Jonathan Calleri sent off in the 88th minute after successive bookings for a foul and arguing with the referee.

Striker Raul de Tomas missed a glorious chance to level moments later when his effort flew over the bar.

Espanyol, who have been in the top flight since winning promotion in 1994, are on 24 points after 34 games.

They are 11 points adrift of the safety zone and their fate could be sealed on Monday if 17th-placed Eibar win at Sevilla.

Should they survive that test they will need to beat champions FC Barcelona on Wednesday to avoid relegation.

Leganes stayed 19th but moved on to 28 points, seven from getting out of the drop zone.

In other games, Getafe’s hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League faded further after they could only draw 0-0 at Osasuna.

The draw left Getafe sixth on 53 points, four behind fourth-placed Sevilla who have a game in hand.

Reuters/NAN.