Esepor faces Filipino’ Pumipic for WBF title on GOtv Boxing Night

London-based Nigerian boxer and West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje will face Richard Taruc Pumicpic of the Philippines for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight title at GOtv Boxing Night on 26 December.

The event will take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Details of the event, which is the biggest boxing show in Africa, were disclosed on Tuesday in a statement by the event organisers, Flykite Productions. The WBF title clash, which headlines the six-bout show, according to the statement, has all the trappings of an explosive encounter. The undefeated Agbaje, a knockout specialist, is taking on the most high-profile opponent of his career so far. Pumicpic, the equally knockout-savvy Filipino. While Agbaje has won nine fights by knockout, the Filipino has won seven within the distance.

The show will also stage a national super featherweight challenge duel between Michael Adesodun and Idris Aloma; national super lightweight duel between Bartholomew Abuchi and Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla; as well as a national bantamweight face-off between Opeyemi “Golden Boy” Ibrahim and Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke.

In the two other bouts, graduate boxer, Sikiru “Iya Eleja” Shogbesan will square up with Sodiq Oyakojo in a super featherweight challenge contest, while female ring artists, Sofiat Lateef and Abosede Akinsanya will clash in a national middleweight challenge bout.

The event, sponsored by GOtv and refreshed by Pepsi, will also feature live musical performances by top music stars and an internationally-recognised Dee Jay.

The statement quoted Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, as saying that boxing and music have been brought together to provide premium end-of-the-year entertainment for fans as reward for their support for GOtv Boxing Night.

“It is safe to say that when boxing meets music, the entertainment value is double. Fans of boxing and music deserve this double dose and that is what we’re going to serve them aplenty with the line-up of musical artistes and prominent Dee Jay that will be announced soon. We are also delighted at the partnership with Pepsi, who are bringing to the table their considerable entertainment muscle,” said Alumona.





