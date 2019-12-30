Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje, the national featherweight champion, has expressed delight at winning the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 20 on Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Agbaje claimed the cash prize of N1 million attached to the trophy after knocking out Olusegun “Embargo” Moses in the fourth round of a featherweight challenge duel.

Saturday’s win was the third time Agbaje has won the award. He previously won at GOtv Boxing Night 17 and 19.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Agbaje said he is thrilled to win the award again.

“I’m very happy to win the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the third time. When I enter the ring to fight, my main focus is just to knock out my opponent and secure a win. But to be considered as the best boxer by the journalists twice in a row and claiming the award three times overall still feels like a dream. I’m very excited and I dedicate this award to my ever-supportive fans,” Agbaje said.

He, however, said his attention has now shifted to becoming the West African Boxing Union featherweight champion.

“I’m the national champion, so my aim now is to become the WABU featherweight champion. I’ll continue to work hard to ensure I remain at my peak in order to not just be in contention and win the title, but to ensure that I’m the best boxer in my weight division on the African continent,” he said.

Eight other bouts were held at the event, including the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental heavyweight title bout in which Nigeria’s Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwariemi emerged as the champion after he knocked out his Argentine opponent, Ariel “Chiquito” Baracamonte, in the first round.

Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu of Nigeria retained his West African Boxing Union title after he defeated Eric Quarm of Ghana in a lightweight title contest, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde defeated Sanitor Agbenyo of Ghana to retain his WABU welterweight title, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju knocked out reigning national champion, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, in a national light heavyweight challenge duel, and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan defeated his more experienced opponent, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, via a split decision in a national super featherweight challenge duel.

Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi knocked out Ajibola “Jah” Adeniran, in the second round of their national super bantamweight challenge contest, Alaba “Eylbow” Omotola won Bolaji “Fight to Finish” Abdullahi in a national lightweight challenge contest, while Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore won the all-female clash as she defeated Aminat “Smart” Yekini in a national super featherweight challenge duel.