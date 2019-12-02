It was a glorious and celebratory night for the duo of Africa badminton champion, Opeyori Anuoluwapo, and fast rising sprint sensation, Ese Brume, as they won big at the 8th edition of Nigerian Sports Award, even as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, has assured the organizer of the award of the Ministry’s readiness to partner with it to make subsequent editions of the award more glamorous and successful.

Dare gave the remarks at the award ceremony held at the weekend at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The Minister, who expressed delight at the rising profile of the award, noted that he is quite impressed with the organizer for sustaining the platform created to celebrate sport men and women till date.

According to him, the award has significantly impacted the sports community having rewarded outstanding Nigerian athletes and offered needed motivation for youths to discover their talents and direct their passion towards sports.

At the award ceremony, Anuoluwapo carted home with coveted crowns in two different categories of the award beating other strong contenders to become the 2019 Rackets Person of the Year and Sportsman of the Year, while Brume got rewarded with her sterling performance for the year by emerging both as Athletics star of the Year as well as Sportswoman of the Year categories.

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, emerged footballer of the year, beating off competition from Super Eagles teammate, Samuel Chukwueze, and Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala.

D’Tigress captain, Evelyn Akhator, maintained her winning streak as she once again picked up the Basketball Person of the Year award category, beating the duo of Ezinne Kalu and Josh Okogie, while D’Tigress were rewarded with the award of the Team of the Year category following their superlative performance at AfroBasketball Championship and its subsequent qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic.

While Emmanuel Appah and Bose Omolayo won the Individual Sports Award of the Year and Para Sport Person of the Year respectively, Farouk Yusuf went home with the Team Sports Person of the Year.

Coach of the Under 19 Handball Team, Christopher Nwadei, and Sam Ocheho were both rewarded for their stewardship in sports by winning the sports administrator of the year and Coach of the Year respectively.

Folashade Lawal picked up the discovery of the year award, while Odunayo Adekuruoye retained the title by emerging wrestler of the year for the second year running.