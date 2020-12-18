An Ibadan, Oyo State-based constitutional lawyer, Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), has tongue-lashed President Muhammadu Buhari’s government over the escalating rate of unemployment, insecurity, corruption and decline in economic fortunes of the country, declaring that many Nigerians are disappointed.

Otunba Kalejaye made the declaration while addressing newsmen shortly after the 9th Annual Carol of Seven Lessons and Songs, 2020, held at the Clementina Events Center, Basorun, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said: “Buhari’s government has disappointed many people of this country in many areas, particularly in the areas of insecurity, corruption fight, unemployment and so on.

“I live in an estate in Ibadan here.

“By 5pm almost everyday, you will hear the noise of residents shouting thieves, thieves.

“You cannot leave Ibadan to maybe Ilesa in Osun State without fear of being robbed or kidnapped.

“This government has failed completely in the area of security.

“President Buhari must rejig the security of this country.

“He needs to hold a security summit, which will include all the Security Chiefs, serving and retired, before it is too late.

“Presently, it looks as if the people in government have lost control.

“What can we say about the over 300 students kidnapped last week Friday in Katsina state, the President’s home state?

“Though they have been released on conditions not known to many Nigerians, the question remains: ‘For how long shall we continue with this?’

“Remember that they are yet to recover fully the Chibok girls kidnapped many years back.

“There is a saying that you don’t change the winning team, but there is also a similar saying or adage that you don’t retain a losing team.

“The current Service Chiefs have over stayed their welcome.

“Buhari should change them without delay.

“In developed countries, these Service Chiefs would have honourably resigned or go into voluntary retirement.

“Everyday, you will read in the newspapers or hear from the electronic media that either Boko Haram or Fulani herdsmen had kidnapped or killed scores in many parts of the country.

“This is too bad.

“It must stop.”

The legal icon therefore retained the opinion: “If the government could take proper care of security and be ready to be an unbiased umpire to other regions, other problems like unemployment, corruption and the rest shall be easily taken care of.”