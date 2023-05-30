Esan Okpa mourns Raymond Dokpesi’s sudden passage

The socio-cultural and non-partisan pan Esan umbrella organization, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), has expressed shock and sadness over the news of Monday morning the passing of the media mogul and founder of AIT/Raypower, High Chief Dr Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, at age 71.

In a press release in Benin City signed by its President, Rt Hon Mathew Egbadon and Public Relations Officer, Tony Iyare, the organization said, “His death is a huge and tragic loss not only to Edo State but to our dear country Nigeria”.

Recalling his dogged and great pioneering role in private broadcasting about 30 years ago, which has expanded the media space and offered alternative platforms for venting of diverse opinions and views, the group contended that “Nigeria and humanity has indeed lost a huge asset”.

Recounting his humility, humanism and generosity which had greatly impacted on many, the group saluted him for “always being imbued with the propensity to share whatever he had with others”.

Expressing its deep and heartfelt sympathy and condolences to his immediate and AIT/Raypower families, Esan Okpa said, “the hearts and prayers of our members are with all those who hold dear our departed business mogul and statesman and we pray that God Almighty should console them all in this moment of grief.

“We also pray for the repose of his soul, as we share the grief of the immediate family he left behind,” the organization concluded.