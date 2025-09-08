Erotic Monday Night: Workout sex, by Tiwa Says

It’s a good thing that people are beginning to take self care seriously, especially as it concerns exercise. You need to take proper care of your body, just as you do to your prized possessions. Your body is your house, without it you will have no place to live in.

I was having this discussion with someone the other day and the person said that the stress in Lagos is enough exercise. I was quick to correct him that stress is different from exercise. In fact, exercise is used to relieve stress.

Studies have shown that when we attain some level of comfort, we get so comfortable that we forget to give the body what it really requires to function properly. Things like sunlight, rest, healthy diet, and walks. It takes a deliberate effort to do the right thing, even for your body. This is not easy, I know.

I had to practically drag myself out of bed at the weekend to go for my morning walk. I walked twice my usual length of time because I didn’t meet my mark for the week. On my way back home, guess who I saw? My virgin friend. We hadn’t seen much of each other after our last episode. And I liked it that way because I didn’t want to get into any uncomfortable situation where expectations are not met.

Anyway for this day, he was very welcome. We walked together and ended up at my place.

As soon I dropped my water bottle and phone, I felt someone hold me from the back. I could feel his erection on my bum. He kissed my neck and back voraciously. His kisses were wet. I turned and faced him, held his head and kissed him deeply. He squeezed my bum and pulled me close to him as we kissed.

He wasted no time in undressing me. He laid on the couch and pulled me on top of him. He squeezed both my breasts and sucked hungrily on them. I rolled my waist on his dick as he sucked and I could feel my juices dripping already.

“Sweet baby,” he moaned. I rubbed my body on his, slowly going down till I got to his impressive dick. Using my tongue, I teased the head and massaged his balls gently. He raised his waist and held my head, pulling it lower so I could put all of him inside me.

I found my way back up, sat on him and inserted his dick in my pussy. I took a few minutes to just enjoy the feel of him inside me without moving but he started to thrust from under. I bounced and rolled on him, moaning loudly. He held my neck as I rode him, choking me softly. It felt really good.

After a while, I turned and we explored the reverse cowgirl style. He spanked my bum as I rode him, still moaning: “Oh baby.” When we were both finally exhausted I gave him a hand job while touching myself and we came together at the exact same time. It was very intense.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']