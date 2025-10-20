Erotic Monday Night: Wild safe sex, by Tiwa Says

I visited the gym after a long while. My friend welcomed me with a lot of gossip. I practically laughed all through the session because the stories were hilarious. I was particularly drawn and concerned to the gist about a mutual friend.

This mutual friend met a man at a party and went home with him. That is not an offence. These things happen: we’re all adults after all. The problem however was that she had unprotected oral sex with this stranger and ended up with herpes. This is why safety is my watchword. If I can’t vouch for your sexual status, then I’d rather play safe.

I found myself in a similar situation a long time ago. I met this dashing young man while I was on holiday at a resort. We connected quickly and things took a fast turn.

We met at a games night where it happened that I was told to give him a strip tease. I did that. Interestingly, he picked another card and I was to dry hump him (have sex with him with our clothes on). I sat on him and rode him. I felt a hard bulge on his pants as I did a 360 on his dick. I put my fingers in his mouth, one after the other and he sucked each one. As I was about to get up, I whispered: “There’s more where that came from.”

When the game was over and everyone had retired to their chalets, I heard a knock on mine. Knowing who it was, I smiled and opened the door. I had lingerie on. I was dressed for the occasion. After I had locked the door, he grabbed me to himself, rubbing his body on mine. Then he squeezed my breasts; a little roughly, but I didn’t mind.

Before I knew what was happening, his pant was down and his hard dick throbbed at me. I was prepared for the occasion. I got out a condom, wore it for him and gave him a hand job. At some point, I put the head of his dick in my mouth, teased him with the tip of my tongue, while I caressed his balls. This guy kept chanting: “Oh jeez, oh jeez.”

There wasn’t too much time for foreplay so I sat on him and slipped his dick in me. He moaned. I moved up and down, left and right, looking into his eyes as I rode him. I added a little bit of savage by putting my hand on his neck and giving him a soft choke, he loved it.

He held my waist down and thrust from beneath me. I felt his strokes deep within me. It hit the right spots. As I choked him, he thrust harder and faster. “Choke me baby,” he moaned as we both reached our climax at the exact same time.

It was short but very intense and I didn’t compromise my safety. So if you’re wondering if you can have great sex even with a condom, this is your go ahead to try it.

