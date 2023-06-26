Erotic Monday Night: Video sex is the new sex, by Tiwa Says

It’s been a cold few days with the rain unrelenting and the nights windy. I’ve had no choice but to keep myself warm with hot tea and the duvet. It’s a winning combo. It never lets me down. Nevertheless, it wasn’t working for me this time.

While I was trying to decide on what toy to use to help myself out, Mike called. He had called earlier that day, but we didn’t talk much. This time, it was a video call and I was able to vent about being alone and horny.

“Hmmm…. My baby is horny,” Mike said while smiling. Mike told me to take off all my clothes, which I did. He also told me to get two of my sex toys out: The dildo and the bullet. He took off his clothes as well and began to play with his dick.

Mike started to tease me with words like: I want you so bad baby. I’ve missed you so much. I want to suck those succulent boobs of yours.

I took this as a cue to touch my breasts. I squeezed and caressed, then tickled my nipples and I stared into his eyes. I heard myself moan as I started to get excited.

I want to suck you, baby. I want your juice in my mouth, Mike continued to tease.

And I want your cock in my mouth…. Deep down my throat, I replied.

At this point, he was wanking at a faster pace.

Open up baby, he kept saying.

I opened my legs wide with my pussy in full display, took my bullet and placed it on my clit. “Good lord,” I said softly.

The vibrations took me to another level. I was moaning and jerking.

“Yes baby, cum for daddy, be a good girl,”, Mike said.

And of course, I obeyed. I came with a loud moan. Only then did I notice that Mike had also cum. His cum was dripping down his palm.

Still, I wanted more. My clit was throbbing. So I took my black vibrating dildo and put it on me. As I drove it in and out of my pussy, my waist moving to the rhythm, I got lost in the moment so much so that I didn’t notice that Mike had dropped the call.

Then I heard my doorbell. What bad timing! Who could that be?! I gathered myself and walked to the front door. I opened the door. Lo and behold, Dave stood before me. He said he was in the neighbourhood and thought to check on me.

It was good timing after all. I shut the door, pulled him close and kissed him deeply. Boy! Was I hungry for a man? He responded, though he seemed shocked at the entree. I went straight for the prize, undid the belt, zipped down his pants, and brought out his dick. The naughty boy was hard already. I pushed him gently unto the couch, knelt before him and took his dick in my mouth. I sucked him with hunger and passion. He moaned.

Not to waste too much time, I climbed on him and began to ride him. It felt so good to have the real thing in me. I bounced and I grinded. I was loving every moment. Then he grabbed my butt cheeks and thrust harder and faster while holding me down. Oh baby, give it to me hard. I moaned.

Take it, baby, take this dick, he replied. I love this dick. I moaned, trying to catch my breath as I came, vibrating like there was electricity running through me. Daddy is coming baby, open up, Dave moaned as he shot his juice in me. Oh, baby, he groaned as he squeezed me tight.

What an exciting episode! Needless to say, I had a sound sleep that night.

#tiwaerotics

#erotica

#fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

