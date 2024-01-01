Erotic Monday Night: Ushering in the New Year with a foot rub, by Tiwa Says

The last weekend of the year was both relaxing and reflective. It was time to take stock and reflect on the wins and failures of the year. It was without a doubt a very trying year indeed, but it wasn’t without some moments of victory. The failures were part of the building blocks for a better tomorrow. The more painful ones were the irreversible losses of loved ones, but life they say is transient, memories are the only things that last. So make memories that last and don’t take life for granted.

As part of the end of year routine of stepping out of the old into the new, I decided to cleanse and refresh myself in a bath soak.

I filled the tub with different essential oils to ease my muscles and release and relief stress. It was a long soak and I was not alone. Rotimi was with me and he did a great job of lathering me and rubbing my aching muscles while trying not to get wet.

Also Read:

That didn’t work out so well. It wasn’t long before he got into the tub. He put my feet in his mouth, licking each toe nail with relish. It was quite a stimulating experience. I don’t know what turned me on more: the warmth of his mouth or the feel of his tongue. Whichever one it was, it did the magic.

He continued to lick my feet way up to my ankles. Then my legs. And finally my thighs. He was sucking and licking at the same time, biting softly at intervals. It was pure heaven.

But he wasn’t done. He slipped his finger in my pussy and fingered me softly and slowly like my pussy was a precious flower. With his other hand, he rubbed on my butthole. I could feel it throbbing.

I was so turned on I could feel myself dripping in the bath water. I brought up his head to mine and gave him the deepest kiss as I came, my juices dripping off his fingers.

I sat on the edge of the tub and I got on my knees and sucked his sweet black dick. He didn’t always cum with a head, but I sucked him so good, licking and sucking on his balls and deep throating him. He couldn’t resist. He came all over my face.

I bent and turned my back to him because he still had an erection. He entered me, giving it to me slow and steady. I arched my butt and took it all in, grinding on that dick till I got to the peak. I came holding on to the edge of the tub for support. He held my waist tightly and pumped his juice in me. We collapsed in the tub drenched.

If that wasn’t the most refreshing bath, then I don’t know what is. It was a good way to end the year and start afresh.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.