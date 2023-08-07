Erotic Monday Night: Unusual sex with my crush, by Tiwa Says

Talk about wrong timing. I woke up that morning with cramps and I knew without being told that my period had come again… uninvited.

Still, I didn’t cancel my date with Tunde, my university crush. I had not seen him since we reconnected on a BRT several weeks ago. We had some unfinished business and I had every intention of finishing it.

There are some things that you turn away from after a taste, but there are others you need to consume properly and fully before making any decisions. Tunde’s case is one of those. He had called me out of the blue last week and we made plans for this week. Now this?

I reached out to Rita with hopes that she could help me with my predicament. I had heard that one could pop some pills to stall a period. Unfortunately, Rita was of no help. So I resigned myself to faith.

It was a weekend so I did some house chores and later prepared a meal since I was expecting a guest. I had slow oldies playing to keep me in the right mood.

Just after I freshened up, I heard the doorbell ring. Right on time! I like a guy who keeps to time. He didn’t come empty-handed. He brought two bottles of wine and some cookies. Nice.

We got talking, reminiscing about old times. I asked about his job. He told me that he was on a three-year contract. I found it interesting that he would come back to the country having left years ago in search of greener pastures.

We decided to watch a movie together so we got comfortable. Halfway through the movie, we cuddled up. It was an emotional movie and we were already catching the vibe.

It was an intense kissing scene that broke the ice. Before we knew what was happening, we were also locked in a deep kiss.

Oh, he kissed so good. I could kiss him for hours. Things quickly progressed from kissing to heavy smooching. He kissed my neck while unbuttoning my blouse. With my top off, he freed my boobs from my bra and rubbed my nipples. I moaned in pleasure.

He was just getting started. He grabbed both my boobs and began to suck, switching from one to the other. I was in heaven. I rubbed his head, kissed his cheek and sucked on his neck. I must have given him a hickey. I took off his T-shirt and tickled his nipples while he continued sucking on my boobs as if his daily bread depended on it. “Oh baby,” he moaned.

I went further and unzipped his pants, brought out his dick and began to stroke it. His precum slipping down my fingers.

At this point, call me wicked, but I had to tell him that I was on my period. To my surprise he didn’t flinch. He only asked if I minded. Well, at this point, we were too far gone to stop. So I said not at all.

ALSO READ:

We moved to the bedroom and I excused myself to freshen up in the bathroom, came back with a condom in hand, took his dick in my mouth and sucked him for a while before wearing the condom on him.

I bent over by the bed and he penetrated me from the back. It was the juiciest and wettest back shots I had received in a while. I was super wet, maybe because of the blood, but I was also very horny. I stretched my hands and caressed his balls softly. He moaned even louder. As his thrusts became faster and deeper, I felt a sensation I hadn’t felt before and I had the most intense orgasm. I was breathless, trying to catch my breath.

Still, Tunde kept pounding me and spanking my ass: “Who’s your daddy?” He kept repeating this as he came, pouring his juice. I collapsed on the bed. As he exited my pussy, there was a wet sound, accompanied by a few drops of blood. In my opinion, that was a small price to pay for the pleasure we just enjoyed. I don’t regret a thing. Round two coming.

#tiwaerotics

#erotica

#fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades.

I would love to hear your comments. Send me a message on Telegram at: p@tiwa_says and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.