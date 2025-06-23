Erotic Monday Night: Unplanned threesome, by Tiwa Says

A friend of mine and I were gisting at the gym the other day about a mutual friend who caught her partner cheating with another friend from the neighbourhood. It got so messy and there was some drama on the street. The interesting thing is that this particular couple were in an open marriage. I guess there wasn’t proper communication and boundaries between them.

It made me remember the day Michael came home and met me in bed with someone. Michael and I had an understanding about seeing other people and we set clear boundaries about our relationship, which included keeping each other in the loop about our escapades. Anyway there was this one time I was invited to a party and I connected with this really cute guy. It was one of those parties where you either go with a partner or you are paired with one.

This guy was funny and so was his name: Fontaine. We both had a lot to drink and somehow ended up at my place. We had a few more glasses of wine then I put on some music. We danced slowly, taking off an item of clothing one at a time.

It then turned out we started to feast on each other’s bodies like it was the first time we were both seeing a naked body. This guy sucked my breast like a hungry child. He squeezed and sucked and even gave tiny bites at some point. I rubbed his head in appreciation of the pleasure I was receiving. I squeezed his ass and I kid you not when I say that this guy has the softest ass on a guy I’ve experienced so far. I pressed and squeezed like it. I even spanked it softly.

To the best part, Fontaine went down on me and ate me like you eat dessert, slowly but intentionally. He parted my vaginal lips and licked every fold, sucked on my clitoris and stuck his tongue in my vagina. I was completely delirious with pleasure. He gave me no time or chance to pleasure him. He took total control, doing all the pleasuring.

Fontaine lifted my legs high, placing them on his shoulders, then he penetrated me. His dick slid in with ease because I was super wet, having cum twice.

As he was fucking me, I noticed a dark frame by the door. The figure moved closer and turned out to be Michael. I was shocked because I wasn’t expecting him back that night. He did the most unusual thing: He took off all his clothing, came to me and put his dick in my mouth.

“n my shock, I sucked the dick. Fontaine paused, but Mike urged him on. That was how the two men took turns fucking my pussy and my mouth. I must confess I enjoyed every bit of it. At some point, Fontaine fucked my breasts, while Michael fucked my pussy. It was a very pleasurable session with multiple orgasms even for the men. And that was how our threesome journey began…. Unplanned, unscheduled.

