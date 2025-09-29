Erotic Monday Night: Tension relieving sex, by Tiwa Says

Truth be told, sometimes relationships can get quite boring. Especially after the honeymoon phase is over, when it seems that both partners have basically seen all there is to see about each other, the fire begins to die. I’ve seen it happen a lot of times with couples that I know.

In all fairness, it’s okay to be bored. It’s valid even. But it doesn’t have to stay that way. I think a lot of people in relationships expect romance to fall on their laps, but it doesn’t work that way. You have to put in the work to keep the passion alive in your relationship. It doesn’t matter if you love each other, you have to be intentional with your partner.

I know because I’ve been there. I thought love was enough to keep the sparks flying. I was wrong. Then I thought that because the passion had fizzled, the love had died as well. On that account, I was also wrong. It took a few wrong decisions to finally get it right.

Relationships need effort or it gets boring.

This is not to say that there are not some relationships that die a natural death after a short while. Such connections are not meant to last a long while, by design.

Anyway, let’s get into my escapade of the day. I met kola through a mutual friend and he seemed like a cool guy though he was quite younger. He took every chance he got to flirt with me and I found that really amusing. But I wasn’t really interested. Somehow though, we started to get close. He would stop by at my place every once in a while.

This particular day though I wasn’t in the best of moods because I had a challenging day at work. I needed something to take the edge off. And he seemed like the perfect scape goat.

I told him to massage my neck. He obliged. As he did that, I put his hands on my breasts. And he froze. Just for a second though.

I got up, got out of my dress and put his head on my breasts. He breathed deeply. Then he opened his mouth and took my nipples in. He sucked like he was hungry, but didn’t want to rush because he wanted to enjoy the meal. I loved how he teased my nipples and squeezed my boobs.

I pulled him close to me and felt his hard-on. With the excitement and tension already in me, I pulled down his pants and grabbed his dick. His dick was hard and strong and it was long. I stroked it slowly and firmly. His juice leaked on my fingers.

I pulled him to the couch, pushed him on his back and sat on him. I rubbed my coochie on his erect dick. It glided smoothly because of our juices. I slapped him with my breasts, from left to right. He caught them and squeezed them hard, sucked them even harder.

Now it was time to feel his long chocolate in me. I slid his dick in my pussy, feeling it go all the way in. I moaned softly. I rode him slowly. I could have sworn I felt him in my tummy.

As our excitement grew , so did the speed of my ride. I bounced faster on his dick. He held my waist and thrust deeper into me. I moaned loudly. I dug my nails into his flesh as I felt myself cumming. “Oh fuck, oh fuck,” I moaned as I came.

He held me tight, thrusting from beneath me and gave a loud groan as he came. We collapsed on the couch, breathing hard for the next several minutes.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.