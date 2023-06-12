Erotic Monday Night: Sweet memories with Dave, by Tiwa Says

It’s been somewhat lonely without Mike around, I must confess. I try to have as much fun as I can. Going out and mingling with people.

But there’s still a void. There’s no one to vent to about the day’s events and the bed feels too big all of a sudden.

We make it a habit to speak to each other every day. Still, it’s not the same. All I have to console myself these days are memories of our past escapades. While I was reminiscing, I got a call about a beach party. I decided to go because I was bored.

It was at an exclusive beach. The ambiance was cool. It wasn’t crowded at all. I took a walk to get some barbecued chicken. And there standing in line also to get some chicken was Dave.

Dave was one of Mike’s fantasies come true. Mike fantasised about another guy ticking me while he watched. A colleague of his introduced him to Dave and he brought him home to me.

Dave was a very good-looking guy and he was easy to talk to. We started off the evening with some soft music and general gist. Then we played some card games. And after a few rounds, the atmosphere became lighter.

Dave said he liked my perfume. He moved close to sniffing me and placed several soft kisses on my neck. That was a good start. I moved closer and hugged him. I felt his erection against my body. That was exciting.

I broke the hug and kissed him passionately. The tongue-locking type of passionate kiss. This guy reached for my boobs and squeezed. I didn’t waste time. I took off my blouse. I wasn’t wearing a bra.

I also took off his shirt, running my hands on his hard smooth body. I was super excited. He lands me on the couch and took both my breasts in his mouth, biting on the nipples softly. So it was pleasurable, not painful. I rubbed his head like a woman nursing her child.

He continued sucking on my boobs for a while and I was sure I had a nipplegasm. This guy meant business because from my boobs he licked and kissed my body till he got to my pussy. Then things got wild. He licked and sucked on my pussy like it’s never been done before. He even stuck his tongue in my vjay. This guy wanted to kill me with pleasure.

I didn’t want to have all the fun so I asked that we switch to the 69 positions. I must have cum like three times, with my juice all over his face. I got on him and rode him in reverse cowgirl style. Slowly. Grinding. Then I started to bounce on it..

He moaned as he spanked me: “Go, baby! Go, baby!” He kept moaning. And I kept going. We changed positions. He hit it from the back, slapping my bum as he pounded. I was in the seventh heaven. I had not one orgasm, but multiple orgasms.

He wasn’t done. He told me to lie on my stomach and we did the collapsed doggie style. This was intense. He must have felt this one because he came soon afterward. Only then did I notice Mike. I had forgotten he was in the room watching. He must have had a swell time watching because he had his dick in his hand with cum slipping down.

Needless to say, we all enjoyed ourselves. It was an episode that repeated itself a couple of times before Dave relocated. Sweet, sweet memories.

tiwaerotics

erotica

fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades.

I would love to hear your comments. Send me a message on Telegram at: p@tiwa_says and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.