Erotic Monday Night: Sex, the best apology, by Tiwa Says

Conflict resolution is an important part of every relationship. It is normal for disagreements and misunderstandings to occur between partners. But it is the way those issues are handled that will determine whether the relationship will grow or die.

Most people think that relationships are all about happy times and laughs, but the real test of relationships is the ability to weather storms. I’m a great believer in communication and I don’t think any relationship can survive without continuous open and honest conversations. It’s the only way Michael and I have remained together for this long despite being several miles apart.

Anyway, the gist is with Rotimi. We have been having an on and off disagreement about a few things. We have talked about it but our last conversation didn’t go down well. I may have said a little too much. I know I hurt his feelings, but I was also hurt.

Some days ago, he sent a message that he had a domestic accident and hurt his leg. A dislocation to be precise. He was home on sick leave.

Though I was still upset, I decided to go and check on him. He seemed surprised when he saw me, but he didn’t say it. There was some small talk, but I knew I had to apologise for things to return to normal. I had plans.

Without warning, I moved close to him and kissed him, fully and deeply. He seemed hesitant at first, but after a while, he responded with passion. Our tongues fraternised as we explored each other’s mouths.

I stepped out of my dress and stood before him, almost naked. Because Rotimi had issues with his legs, I had to take the lead.

I sat on him and fed him my breasts. Take some sugar baby, I said. He responded by squeezing and sucking my breasts like it was his last meal.

I rubbed his head as he took turns on my breasts. I felt his stiff penis, hard and throbbing. With my finger tips, I rubbed his penis cap. His juice dripped down my finger. Using his juice as a lubricant, I gave him a slow hand job, starting from his balls to the tip of his dick. Oh god, oh baby, he moaned.

My pussy was wet and I was craving his dick, so I slipped it inside me. His dick felt so good inside me, filling every corner. I wanted to really enjoy it, so I didn’t rush. I grinded, twisting and turning slowly so that I don’t miss any sensation. “This pussy feels so good,” he kept muttering. I placed kisses on his head and neck, licking his ears as I fucked him.

I could have gone on like that for another 30 minutes, making sweet slow love, enjoying this sweet dick, but my body betrayed me. I had a very intense orgasm, digging my nails into his skin, my body shaking, I held on tightly to him, not wanting the experience to end. He grabbed my ass and squeezed hard as he poured his juice inside me.

After we succeeded in catching our breaths, we both started to laugh so hard we found ourselves on the floor. And it was on the floor that we both apologised to one another. And somehow, found ourselves doing another round.

