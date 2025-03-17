Erotic Monday Night: Sex by accident, by Tiwa Says

Driving on Lagos roads is not for the weak. You need to have many skills, most of which are not taught in the driving school, if you want to survive as a driver in Lagos.

If you are the religious type, it may be wise for you to get yourself a driver because if you decide to drive yourself, you will need to keep doing a daily consecration because these people will test you. You will lose your home training and your religious teachings if you’re not careful.

While you’re dealing with other private car owners, you’re also dealing with commercial bus drivers, tricycles, motorcycles, and the worst of them all: trucks and lorries. I call them hired killers because it seems they are always on a mission to destroy anything on their path. It takes the grace of God, apart from the skills mentioned earlier, to survive driving in and out on Lagos roads.

I would call myself a careful driver but that does not exempt me from the shenanigans of other drivers on the road. I would say I’ve been lucky most of the time but not on this particular day. I was caught in slow traffic driving home after a hectic day at work. It was one of those days. The road suddenly cleared and all cars moved. The Prado Jeep behind me must have been in a hurry to go somewhere or his brakes failed because he hit me from behind. Of course, I stopped and he had no choice but to do the same.

I got out of the car to go and give him a piece of my mind. We met halfway because he had also gotten down from his jeep to meet me. Before I could speak, he had started apologising. I looked at him and recognised him immediately: John!

He came to me shaking his head. We hugged. We once had a thing together, but I lost his contact and he also lost mine because he was out of the country for a few years.

Anyway after we sorted out the car trouble, we went for a drink together. We agreed to meet later in the evening so we could catch up on old times. He owned a luxurious lounge and hotel on the mainland and that’s where we met. We had a lovely evening and we connected like we never left.

Somehow, we ended up in one of the rooms. Blame it on my raging hormones because as soon as we got into the room, I pulled him close and kissed him, sticking my tongue in his mouth and basically fucking his mouth.

After a few moments of kissing, I stepped back and did a strip tease as I got out of my clothes. Then I removed his pants too. Looking straight into his eyes, I got on my knees and took his pink capped dick in my mouth. I could have sworn it tasted like a lollipop, only bigger.

I sucked voraciously, taking it all in, he kept saying: “Ah ah,” which I found to be very funny. I licked his ball, his thighs and sucked on his hard nipples as I got up. I pushed him on the bed and sat on him. Then I dangled my breast on his face. He grabbed them both and sucked, blowing hot air on them at intervals then sucking again. I was in cloud nine as I rubbed my pussy on his dick, my juice mixing with his own. He had a fat dick and I couldn’t wait to have him inside me.

I kissed and licked his bald sexy head as he squeezed and sucked my breasts. Somehow my tongue found its way to his ears and I probed gently. His “Ah ah” became louder. I slipped his fat dick in my pussy, slowly. Wow! I felt every muscle. I rode him slowly. This type of dick is not for fast riding.

As I moved up and down, twisting and turning my waist, I moaned loudly. I turned to the side, still in the cowgirl position and danced on that dick.

I was almost drooling with pleasure. My body started to vibrate and I knew my cum was near. “I love this dick,” I said as I dug my fingers into his thigh and came. He held my waist and gave a few thrusts before exploding in me.

“Babe, that was good,” he said. Needless to say I spent the night at the hotel and we went a few more rounds till we were exhausted.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 14