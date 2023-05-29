Erotic Monday Night: Rita’s sex with her fitness coach, by Tiwa Says

Sometimes, in life, you have to create excitement for yourself.

Things can get monotonous and stressful and you owe it to yourself to provide a way of escape and refreshing.

This is a life hack, especially in Lagos, Nigeria, where stress is part of everyday living. Rita and I were talking the other day about living life intentionally, which also includes taking responsibility for every action taken.

It is important to live by one’s terms as long as you are not hurting anyone in the process. We had a spa date for the weekend.

It was a rainy Saturday. We were lucky to get to the spa before the rain started pouring. We started with a sauna bath, manicure and pedicure. The ladies were quite cordial and efficient.

The last treat was a full-body massage. We asked to be in the same room for the treat. As our muscles began to relax, Rita gisted me about her beach escapade with her fitness trainer.

They were at the beach for a weekend group programme. After all the stretching and sweating during the day, the night was reserved for some music and dancing.

Rita told me she was attracted to her trainer and he also flirted with her on many occasions. They danced together at the party and after a while, he asked that they take a walk.

They stopped under a palm tree and he held her close even as his lips ravaged hers. His hands gently caressed her body, taking special note of her sensitive parts. She reciprocated, tracing the taut muscles of his broad chest. Oh my! She had been dying to do that….

His hands moved to the mound between her legs and he gently caressed the meaty flesh within. She kissed his ears, and licked his neck. She heard him moan and gave him a deep and passionate kiss.

His finger tickled her vulva lips and he stroked her clit ever so softly. At this point, his other hand was on her breast, fondling.

Rita pressed her body closer to his and felt his rock hard erection. It was such a turn-on for her. Before she knew it, she squatted before him and took his dick in her mouth. Hmmm…. It tasted so good, she said. She felt him shaking and heard him moaning. And that turned her on even more.

She licked the swollen head of his dick and felt his precum drip down her lips. At this point, he ravaged her completely, taking off her bra and sucking on her breast like a hungry child.

Rita pulled down his trousers and stroked the still-hard cock. Turning around, she bent over and directed his dick into her pussy. It was an easy entry. He pounded her from the back with such passion even as he stroked her clit. “Fuck me baby,” Rita moaned as he replied: “I love this pussy.”

They both climaxed at the very same time. He gripped her butt cheeks and pounded faster as he poured his cum into her.

What an experience, Rita got me so horny with her gist I had to request a happy ending to my massage. She promised to give me the concluding part of her escapade at our next meeting.

#tiwaerotics

#erotica

#fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades.

I would love to hear your comments. Send me a message on Telegram at: p@tiwa_says and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.