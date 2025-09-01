Erotic Monday Night: Reset sex, by Tiwa Says

We all need some form of reset from time to time. Life can be so overwhelming sometimes that you get stuck. It’s at such times that you need to press the reset button, step outside the box so you can see things clearly without emotion or bias.

I know some people who reset by taking a vacation. And it definitely helps. Some other people get lost in a book, while people like us do it with some adventure.

At the end of the day, how you choose to reset is up to you. But you must make it a regular practice to check in with yourself from time to time. Shake off any load you’re carrying. Consciously and unconsciously. Go back to the drawing board. It’s ok to edit and add to your goals as long as you’re making progress and prioritise your mental health. It’s very important.

So for adventure seekers like me, taking long walks in nature, far away from buildings and highways is my thing. I knew just the right place for that. So I planned a weekend getaway with Rotimi, my adventure partner.

We got to the park in the morning, but didn’t go for a walk until the sun was down. We walked among the tall trees, taking in the fresh air and listening to the birds sing. It was a peaceful experience and I loved every moment.

Also Read:

The resort was almost empty and I was grateful for that. As we walked, we didn’t meet with anyone. It was just us and nature.

On our way back, a thought flashed in my mind. Being the one who likes adventure, I decided not to let it pass. I pulled Rotimi close to me. He looked at me in shock and began to shake his head.

I put my hands in his shorts and played with his dick. Of course, he responded with a rise. And I laughed. I pulled down my denim shorts, turned my back and bent, putting myself in the post for back shots.

Rotimi didn’t disappoint. He brought out his dick, tapped my ass with it, then entered me. He held my waist to keep me steady and gave me some nice back shots. I moved my waist to his rhythm and held on tight to the tree. We moved in sync, trying not to moan loudly. Rotimi spanked my bum and moaned: “Take it baby.”

I spread my legs wider and arched my back deeper. I could feel him deep inside me. My legs began to wobble as I felt myself cuming. “Oh baby, you’re going to make me cum,” he said as he emptied himself in me.

We put our shorts back on and laughed all the way back to our chalet. He called me a naughty girl. I said it takes one to know one. That was just the beginning. It turned out to be a “fuckful” weekend. We did it almost everywhere. Of course, we came back with a clear head and a relaxed body.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 3