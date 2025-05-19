Erotic Monday Night: One good turn deserves a round of sex, by Tiwa Says

Never underestimate the power of peace of mind. It may seem simple but trust me it’s not a trivial thing. There are so many things taking away one’s peace that one is not even aware of.

If you live in a busy state like Lagos, you already know what I’m talking about. Everything is seeking your attention and if you’re not careful, you will lose yourself completely. There’s pressure from work, pressure in traffic, and pressure even within the confines of your home.

You have to be intentional about how you use your energy and what you use it for. I am consciously disengaging from things that add to my stress. Choosing my battles carefully and realising that working myself up over anything or anyone is me giving power to those things. These days, I just pursue peace and that includes personal space, taking time to be by myself for myself.

This is not to say that I have become an island. I know we need other people from time to time, but even that should be at my pace. That may seem selfish, but truly it’s not every time that one has the emotional and physical strength to accommodate another person.

At the end of the day though, life is give and take and that’s the situation I found myself recently. I needed to get away for a few days and so I called Uncle. Let’s just call him that.

Uncle gave me access to his beach house. And I must confess it was just what I needed. Good sleep, good food, and good ambience.

On the third day though, I woke up to a foreign smell as I stepped out to the pool area. Sitting and relaxing by the pool was Uncle. I smiled, went to him, and gave him a kiss. He smiled back and held on to me. He said he had missed me.

Nothing goes for nothing after all, but I didn’t mind. I knelt between his legs, lowered his shorts and took his already stiff penis in my hands. It felt so warm. I took some oil that I had with me and applied it on his penis. I gave him a good hand job, sliding up and down and rubbing the cap. His juice flowed down my fingers.

I went down and took his balls in my mouth, sucking and licking gently, one after the other. He held my head, moaning: “Baby, my baby.” Then I stuck my tongue in his penis hole. It was quite large. I flicked my tongue on his penis cap, then I sucked on it like it was a lollipop.

This man had found his way to my boobs. As I sucked, he fondled my breasts and tickled my nipples, which were already hard by the way. I got up, sat on him, reverse cowgirl style, and rode him to bliss. He held my waist as I bounced up and down on his dick, slowing down only to check that he was still alive.

I turned around, put my breast in his mouth, and continued to twist and turn on the dick. He sucked on my breasts voraciously, almost biting them, but I loved it. When I noticed that he was getting to his peak, I got down and told him to give me some back shots.

As he fucked me from the back, I touched myself. I felt his strokes deep within me. He was strong for someone his age. He slapped my ass twice and his strokes became faster. I felt him stiffen as I also hit my climax. Needless to say, we came together. It was a sweet experience. Now we’re even. One good turn deserves a round of sex.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

