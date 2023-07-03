Erotic Monday Night: My therapist needed therapy, by Tiwa Says

828 828

Some things won’t go away just because you choose to ignore them. If not addressed, it will always rear its ugly head every time there is a trigger. I have some issues I’ve been trying to work on with my therapist, but for some reason, I stopped going for my appointments thinking I could handle things on my own.

The past few weeks though have been very trying for me and it was beginning to take its toll on me big time. Mike‘s absence made it all a lot worse.

So I decided to return to therapy. I fixed an appointment and made up my to be there. On the faithful evening, it was as if all the forces of Lagos were against me. The traffic was horrendous. I almost missed the appointment again. Luckily, Kingsley, the therapist that is, was still around when I got there. He was packing and ready to leave, but I pleaded with him because I really needed to get a lot off my chest. He obliged and we started the session.

Once I started I couldn’t stop. I just kept talking. He asked questions at intervals and passed me the box of tissue when I started to get emotional, but he allowed me to empty myself of all the pent-up frustration.

When I was done, he took over professionally, asking more questions, making straight comments, giving suggestions, but never judging. I felt a lot lighter and though I had things to work on, I didn’t feel so burdened anymore.

Kingsley got up to get me a bottle of water and I followed him. With a bottle of water in his hand, he turned around and there I was before him, staring at him. I didn’t know what possessed me, but I moved close to him, wrapping my hands around him. I inhaled his scent and hugged him tighter.

He smelt so strong and manly. I couldn’t resist. I looked up and our eyes met. So did our lips. We kissed. So passionately. It was like my life depended on it. We were in that position for a while, sucking on lips and tongue, probing and exchanging fluid.

We collapsed on the couch and I took off my blouse and bra. I put Kingsley’s hands on my breasts and told him to touch me.. Ke kept saying: “We shouldn’t be doing this.”

I then told him, ending it with a question: “But we want this. Don’t we?”

I put my boobs in his mouth to shut him up. That was all it took to set him off. He sucked on my boobs like a hungry child, moaning and squeezing. I was loving it. I grounded my body on him and felt his erection. Oh my! It felt like a rock. I kissed and licked his ears, then his neck and I proceeded downwards.

He was super excited. I unbuttoned his pants and brought out his dick. It was dripping precum. I used that as lubrication to give him a hand job, teasing the tip of his cock. He shivered and moaned. I took his dick in my mouth, licking the tip and mouthing the whole shaft. Kingsley grabbed my head, moving it to the rhythm of the blowjob. He was moaning loudly at this point, but I didn’t want him to cum just yet.

I sat on his face and gave him my coochie to eat. Oh my! It was pleasurable, powerful, and exhilarating all at the same time. I held his head and grounded my waist. My juice was all over his face. I couldn’t help it. I came quaking, but I wasn’t done.

I got on him and gave him the ride of his life. I twisted, grinding and bouncing on that dick. In slow motions at first, but as excitement grew I fucked him faster, holding on to his neck in a soft choke. He was almost sobbing at this point. He smacked my bum several times saying: “Ride this dick baby.”

I bounced and I bounced till he grabbed my butt cheeks hard. Then I knew he was about to cum so I released mine as well. I had been holding back because I wanted us to come together. I had already cum twice before then.

We collapsed on each other and had to take a couple of minutes to relax before cleaning up and heading home. I forgot to add: Kingsley is my ex.

What an intense therapy session. I guess he needed some release as well. I promised him to be on my best behaviour at our next session.

I hope that works out.

NB: Purely fiction.

