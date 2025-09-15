Erotic Monday Night: My most intense therapy, by Tiwa Says

Everyone needs a shoulder every once in a while. No matter how strong you think you are, there are times that you feel overwhelmed with life and need someone in your corner.

I have my episodes and there are people I turn to for strength at such times. So I’m not one to judge someone else’s vulnerability.

Having said that, I think it’s a lot more difficult for men, because society has placed so much expectations on them and they are expected to behave a certain way. Yet they have the same struggles as everyone and are not without the emotions attached to these struggles.

I respect a man who is in touch with his emotions because it’s not the norm. There’s also a level of strength in knowing and seeking help when you need it.

If you didn’t know, let me be the first to tell you that this month is suicide awareness and prevention month. It is important to check on your loved ones, especially the male gender, who have the tendency to be silent about their battles.

To the gist of the day, I was at work the other day when I got a call from my therapist. I was skeptical about speaking to him because I had not kept up with my sessions. After a little hesitation though, I picked the call.

When the usual pleasantries were done, he asked if I could see him on my way home. The request seemed weird but I agreed all the same. Maybe it was the tone of his voice.

Dusk had settled in when I got to his office. He was alone. His secretary had left for the day so I just walked in. He was seated on the couch and as I approached him, he stretched out his hands to me like a baby does when they want to be carried.

I went to him and gave him a hug. And it was like he collapsed into my arms, I could feel the weight of his burdens on me. I hugged him tight. There was no need to ask what was wrong.

After a long while of holding him and rubbing his head, I took off my top and placed his head between my breasts. He sighed deeply and moved even closer. Then my mother instincts kicked in. I undid my bra and fed him my breasts.

He sucked, not aggressively, but like someone that just got the oxygen he needed for living. As he sucked, I unbuttoned his pants and stroked his dick. I caressed his dick slowly but firmly. He started to moan and shake, but I had only just started. I rubbed his balls gently, one after the other, then I went back to stroking him.

I pulled him up from the couch and sat him down on a proper chair. Then I sat astride him. With my eyes never leaving his, I guided his dick into my pussy. I stayed still for a few moments so he could revel in the warmth of my coochie.

He started to move his waist. So I held on to the arm of the chair and rode like I was not in a hurry. I moved from left to right, up and down, turning and twisting on his dick. He grabbed my breasts and squeezed, still looking into my eyes.

Then I started to bounce on his dick, riding him fast. The chair began to shake. He spanked my bum and moaned like he was crying. He used his finger to tease my clitoris as I bounced up and down. Just as I was about to cum, he slapped my bum harder and squeezed my ass. It was painful, but I came hard. And so did he.

That was the most intense therapy session I ever had. You can say that my therapist also needed therapy. We freshened up and talked about other things, but I noticed that his countenance was much better.

