Erotic Monday Night: My craving for makeup sex fulfilled, by Tiwa Says

Emotions play a big part when it comes to sex, whether it’s anger, sadness, happiness, or, I dare say, lust. Although I know that lust is not a primary emotion, but it is connected somehow, and that is why I am putting it in this mix.

Sex that is not driven by any emotion is usually boring and performative. Interestingly, you can have a combination of these emotions; it makes the sexual experience more intense and interesting. An example of this is makeup sex; it is one of my favourite types of sex.

I’ve heard of women who intentionally have a disagreement with their partners just so they can make up and have sex afterwards. Just for the thrill of it. And I must confess, I was craving that feel.

Rotimi and I had been on an unofficial break for a while now. We had some form of misunderstanding, and he apologised. But I wasn’t ready to let go that easily because I felt like he crossed a line. Recently, my heart was beginning to soften towards him. Or maybe it was my craving that was confusing me.

Nevertheless, I made up my mind to give him a call that weekend. As if he knew what I was thinking, Friday evening he called me and we spoke for a while with a promise to get together that weekend, but no sooner had the call ended that I heard my door bell ring. I wasn’t expecting anyone, but I reluctantly got up to check. And guess who was at my door with a box of chocolates, my favourite cake, and hot chicken suya?

I was so excited I didn’t even ask any questions; I locked the door and jumped on him. I pushed him on the couch and kissed him deeply; he tasted sweet, and his lips felt so soft. As I was about to remove his top, he held my hands and switched positions; now I was on the couch.

He removed my clothes and started to kiss me from my forehead to my neck, then to my breast. He held my breasts like prized possessions and sucked on them, taking turns licking my nipples one after the other.

Rotimi slipped his fingers into my pussy. I opened my legs wider and he pushed his fingers even deeper. I moaned and grabbed his dick, stroking it slowly but firmly. I moved my hips to the rhythm as he fingered fucked me while his juice dripped on my fingers.

He carried me to the kitchen, put me on the worktop, spread my legs and put his dick in me. He fucked me hard, like he was angry with me, while kissing me and looking into my eyes. I felt his dick deep within me and I loved it. I used my hands as a support, lifted my ass off the slab and moved my waist on his sweet dick.

Back and forth we went till I couldn’t hold it any longer. I came. “Call my name,” Rotimi moaned as he continued to pump hard into me. I called his name and he came, holding tight to my ass. Talk about sweet makeup sex, my favourite any day.

