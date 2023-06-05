Erotic Monday Night: My brain-setting episode with Steve, by Tiwa Says

I’m not a fan of long-distance relationships. I made this clear to Michael very early in our relationship. I’m a huge fan of physical touch and attachment, bonding physically and emotionally, which I don’t think is possible with a long-distance relationship. It’s in being together that you get to know each other better: The good and the bad. For someone who’s as sexual as I am, it is important to have my man close to me.

This is the current contention between Mike and me. He’s been going on a series of short courses in and outside the country for a while now.

Those I could endure. But now he wants to go on a year-long course outside the country. I tried to explain to him that I need my man close to me, but he laughed it off, saying he didn’t have a problem with me easing my sexual tension with someone else as long as it’s always done with discretion. He just wasn’t getting it. I needed to clear my head so I took a walk.

As I was walking enjoying the cool evening breeze, a car stopped beside me. I looked in and saw Steve, my colleague, smile at me. He was a sight for sore eyes. I needed to vent. I got in his car and we took a drive to a lone park outside the estate. There I told him all that was bothering me. He held me close and gave me back rubs. I felt better already.

Steve smelled nice and as I sniffed him, he brought my face close to his and kissed me fully on the lips. I didn’t hold back. I reciprocated with passion. Steve and I had a little something going on, but it had been a while since we were together.

I kissed his neck, licking and tracing the back of his ears with my tongue. He fondled my boobs and traced my nipples with the tip of his fingers. Steve undid the first three buttons of my blouse, got out my breasts, caressed and looked at them with longing in his eyes.

“Your boobs are beautiful,” he said…

I replied: “Wouldn’t you like to taste them?”

He bent down and took my boobs in his mouth, moving from one breast to the other, sucking and licking. I moaned in pleasure. Steve sure knows how to suck boobs. “Oh baby,” I moaned.

I zipped down his pants and brought out his hard dick, lready dripping with precum. I took him in my mouth and sucked. Slowly at first. Then I increased the tempo as his excitement grew. I didn’t leave his balls out. I sucked on them gently, moving from one ball to the other. I found his butthole. I tickled it with my fingertips. He shivered over and over again.

He, in turn, slipped his long finger inside me, moving in and out with a slow steady pace. His finger dripped with my cream. We both couldn’t hold back our excitement any longer so I sat on him and rode him. His dick slid in and out so smoothly. As I rode him, he sucked on my boobs, biting on my nipples just a little to add to the excitement. I came screaming and he followed suit, gripping my butt and pounding me hard.

My oh my! It was a sweet experience. He had a tissue box in his car. We both cleaned ourselves up. Then he drive me back home. I was glad for the coincidence of meeting him. I needed the release: mental, emotional and sexual.

I returned home with a clear head, ready to have a straight talk with Mike.

NB: Purely fiction.

I would love to hear your comments. Send me a message on Telegram at: p@tiwa_says and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.