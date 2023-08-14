Erotic Monday Night: Movie and sex, by Tiwa Says

I know that men like to play macho and want to be in charge all the time. We have been conditioned to allow men to take the lead, but as women, we would also like to be in control sometimes, especially in the bedroom. Who says a woman can’t initiate sex? Who says she can’t “fuck” her man?

Men ought to learn to relax and receive pleasure. Women don’t just want to be recipients. We also want to be givers. I love to please my man. I’ve never been one to just lie down and receive pleasure.

Dave is one man who needs to learn to be more willing to receive than give. He came to my place the other day just as Rotimi was leaving. As soon as he saw him, I noticed that his countenance changed. I didn’t think much of it though. I walked Rotimi to the door and we said our goodbyes.

Dave said he just dropped by to say hi. He was on his way to a lounge. I knew he wanted to spend more time, but I wasn’t interested because I needed time to myself after the fun I had with Rotimi so I didn’t push. We agreed to speak during the week as he took his leave.

You can imagine how surprised I was when my doorbell rang the next day and I opened the door to see Dave standing there. He asked if I wasn’t going to invite him in and I smiled as I made way for him to come in.

I had wanted to watch a movie so I asked that we watch it together. I got a bottle of wine, a jar of chin chin and we cozied up. The movie was a comedy and had us cracking.

I must have consumed more wine than I intended because I completely lost all inhibition and felt the sudden urge for sex. I got up and sat astride Dave. I kissed him passionately on the lips, licking and sucking on his lips. I stuck my tongue in his mouth and engaged in tongue play with his. Then I licked and kissed his neck.

He tried to hold me, but I held his hands against the wall and told him not to touch me. I continued to kiss his neck, tracing his ears with my tongue and blowing hot air behind his ears and neck.

I got his top off him and sucked on his nipples. He moaned. He tried to touch me again, but I told him to keep his hands raised. I was in control as I wanted to be. He was super aroused and so was I.

I unbuckled his pants, got out his dick and rubbed it on my pussy, moving back and forth with a steady motion. My juices flowed. I couldn’t hold it any longer. I put his dick in my pussy and slid it in smoothly, riding him nicely. He moaned: “I love this pussy…” I replied: “I love this dick.”

I moved his head to my bosom and put my boob in his mouth. “Suck it, baby,” I said. I rode him faster as my excitement grew. Each thrust felt so deep. Hitting the right spot. I stiffened as the excitement took over. I held his head with my boob still in his mouth as I came, my whole body vibrating. He grabbed my butt and gave me a few more thrusts before he came.

Wow! That was refreshing. But knowing Dave, we were going to go on another round before he was done. I didn’t mind though. My clitoris throbbed for more action.

NB: Purely fiction.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.