Erotic Monday Night: Mind altering sex, by Tiwa Says

Isn’t it amazing how we can be different things with different people. I was having a conversation with an ex the other day and he was revealing to me that the reason he decided to end the relationship was because I was very uptight. According to him, I was rigid and unwilling to explore. I appreciated his honesty but I was also amused because anyone who had been intimate with me will argue with his conclusions.

I don’t totally disagree with him though because for whatever reason I didn’t really connect with him like I would have wanted to. So I wasn’t able to fully express myself. Interestingly, you cannot force these things. It’s either there or not. Which is why I didn’t feel bad when the relationship ended.

But it is an interesting phenomenon. As humans, we have different needs and desires. And there are parts of us that remain dormant until we meet that person who can fan it to flame. Also, sometimes in the journey of self discovery, there are parts of us that come to light in bits with time and experience.

So it is very possible to not feel something with someone and feel it with another person. Maybe that’s where the ideology of being with more than one partner comes from. Whatever you feel is valid and you shouldn’t feel guilty about it.

That brings me to my gist for today. I met Lekan as a young adult. I already had some experience with sex. So I wasn’t exactly a novice. But I always thought that there had to be more to experience than what I had experienced already.

Now fast forward to sex with Lekan. It happened on a rainy night. So you can imagine that nature had already set the mood. We were on the mattress on the floor in my student room. He said something, I laughed.

And as I raised my head, his lips caught mine. He kissed me deeply and passionately. It was a first for me at that time. There was nothing gentle about the kiss, but it excited me. Then he took off my top. He kissed my neck, breathing into my ears. He called my name. Then he cupped my breasts and squeezed.

All the sensations were new for me. I was initially unsure about what to do, but as soon as I caught on, we literally devoured each other. He removed all my clothing and took his off as well.

Lekan sucked my breasts like he was hungry and seeking milk. I gripped his head hard. I felt his juice drip on my thigh. I stretched my hands and stroked his hard dick. I remember he was just a perfect size. Not too long, not too big. While he sucked my breasts, he fingered me. Not with one finger but with three fingers. My pussy made wet sounds and I moaned. He must have hit my g-spot because I immediately felt the need to pee.

He carried me, pinned me against the wall and penetrated me. This guy fucked me hard but I screamed for more. I kept moaning: “Don’t stop.”

I dug my fingers in his flesh and bit into his skin when the strokes became very intense. He made animal sounds as he fucked me. He lifted me up in the air as he fucked me. I cupped his head and we kissed deeply, rolling our tongues and biting our lips. It was very intense. I must have cum like three times before he eventually groaned loudly and came.

That was the beginning of many episodes that changed the trajectory of my sex life. I still think back to those days and smile.

