Erotic Monday Night: It’s not all about size, by Tiwa Says

Size sometimes does not matter. It’s all about expertise and you can only get that through experience.

I remember an old flame of mine. We met at the University. I was quite naive then even though I wasn’t a virgin when we met. He taught me a lot about sex. He was a very sensual person. He could make a woman horny just by looking at her. He was also heavy on PDA (Public Display of Affection).

I remember our first night together. He had invited me to his off-campus apartment. It was a rainy day and I got to his apartment drenched. He took off my wet clothes and wrapped me in a towel. After taking a hot shower, he fed me an omelet and a hot beverage.

I felt pampered. Little did I know he was just beginning. He had some slow music playing in the background as we gisted. All this time he kept his hands on me, touching and caressing.

He whispered something in my ears and I shivered because it was quite ticklish. He noticed my response and took advantage of it. He kissed my ears and neck slowly and softly and I melted. I had not felt that way before. I was used to the fast-paced, adrenaline rush kind of sex. So this felt different.

I raised my hands to touch him, but he held them down. “It’s all about you tonight baby, enjoy,” he said. I decided to relax and enjoy the fullness of the experience.

As his kisses came lower to my chest, he unwrapped the towel, baring my body before him. He sucked on one boob and caressed the other. I could feel myself dripping at this point. I moaned and he kissed me deeply and passionately on the lips. His hands continued to caress my body, touching every curve and contour.

He slipped his finger in my pussy and it was so wet. Oh baby, you’re so wet. I want to taste you, he said. Before I could complain, he dug his head down there, licking and sucking on my clit. I thought I was going to faint from the pleasure. I had my first intense cum at that moment.

He raised both my legs high, spreading them apart and he entered me. I felt his strong hard-on, deep in me as he thrust slowly. “Baby, you’re so sweet,” he said. I responded by moaning. I couldn’t believe one could feel so much pleasure. I came two more times. Then he changed position.

I squatted on the bed with my bum extending upwards. He penetrated me and gave some powerful strokes. Now I could hear him moaning as he squeezed my butt cheeks. We both came together this time and it felt very beautiful.

We crashed on the bed and slept for about an hour. It was while we were taking a shower together that I took a good look at his dick. It’s what you may consider “not big” but trust me, it was effective. From my experience that night and many more nights after that.

So it’s a myth that a dick has to be big for it to be satisfying. Like I said a lot has to do with experience and knowing how to work a woman’s body. This guy sure knew how to please a woman.

