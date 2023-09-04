Erotic Monday Night: Intern turned lover, by Tiwa Says

At the end of the day, we all want to live happy lives, but happiness is subjective. We each have different ideas on what happiness means and that is okay. The most important thing is for each person to live their version of happiness. While you are doing that, do not judge other people’s version of happiness, just because it doesn’t fit your ideal. As long as no one is deliberately hurting the other person, “live and let live”.

Life is too short to be spent judging and criticising. We are sojourners here after all. Well, that ends my motivation for today.

Let me go straight to my gist. An old friend of mine called to say he wanted to see me for an important issue. Since I didn’t have any plans for the day, I told him to come to the house.

Ladi got to my place right on time. And after the normal pleasantries, he started to tell me his story. He’s big on mentorship and he has a lot of young people under him that he mentors, both male and female.

There’s this particular female intern who joined his team some months ago. She was very eager and ambitious so he took a special interest in her. She had just concluded her National Youth Service Corps scheme and was not busy at the moment. He even took her along to some of his top business meetings just to give her the experience that she needed.

A few weeks ago, they started to work on a project together. And on this particular day, they worked late into the evening. As they rounded up, she came to him and expressed her gratitude to him for allowing her to be part of the project. He responded by saying that her zeal got her the position. She smiled and said she had zeal in other areas as well.

While he was still trying to wrap his head around that, she moved close to him and kissed his neck. She placed soft wet kisses on his neck and ears while moving her hands all over his body.

He wasn’t sure what was happening but his body was already responding. She saw that and took advantage of it. This babe got on her knees, zipped down his pants and took his dick in her mouth. Her mouth was so warm, he moaned. She was so good, taking it all in with relish like she was eating her favourite meal.

He caressed her head as she continued to suck him. As soon as he felt like he was about to explode, he held her head and face fucked her, shooting his cum down her throat.

She swallowed every drop. She wasn’t done. She took off all her clothing, including her pants and bra. Her breasts bounced before him, full and ripe. He couldn’t resist. He took them both in his mouth and sucked. Her breasts were soft and sucking them quenched his thirst, he said. As he sucked, she rubbed his bald head and his erection grew again.

He slipped one finger in her pussy. She was super wet. He glided in and out and used his thumb to rub her clitoris. She moaned aloud, rocking her hips to the touch. Thankfully, he always had condoms in the drawer. So he got one out and wore it, wanting to make good use of his erection.

He turned her around and penetrated her doggie style. Oh my. She was sweet, tight and warm. He pounded her slowly at first, enjoying the moment. He was moaning loudly and rubbing her clits and he knew she was about to cum so he increased his pace and fucked her harder. She came with a loud: “Oh God,” gripping the table so hard it moved. He came again, spanking her butt as he poured.

It was a wild one, he said. They freshened up and he dropped her off at her house that night.

They haven’t spoken about the incident since but he’s itching to have another episode.

Where do I come in, you’re wondering? He was having an episode of sexual guilt. I was quick to set him straight though. There is nothing wrong with two consenting adults enjoying themselves even if there’s an age difference.

Yes, she’s 25 and he is in his late 40s. So? Life is fleeting. Do the things you can while you can. Regret is a bitter pill. His story got me excited. I was beginning to think of scenarios in my head. I promise to give you the gist.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: p@tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.