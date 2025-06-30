Erotic Monday Night: Intentional therapeutic sex, by Tiwa Says

The other day at the gym, my friend and I were gisting and this dashing young man came in. He was all muscles and smiles. I smiled and nudged my friend to look at the dark chocolate that was passing by. She rolled her eyes and sneered.

On our walk back home, I asked her why she acted that way. And she told me that the guy was all “body” and no “engine”. Meaning he just had the looks but no action. I proceeded to ask how she knew all these.

She told me they had been together twice. And both times, she didn’t enjoy the experience. Yet he carried himself like he was a sex god.

According to her, he had made quite a boast about knowing how to satisfy a woman sexually. But when she got between the sheets with him, it was another story entirely.

Apart from the fact that he was selfish about his own pleasures, he assumed that just sticking your finger and dick into a woman’s coochie is all it takes to give her pleasure. So much for being a pro.

There are a lot of men like this and their partners fake orgasms and they think they’re all that. But they’re really nothing to write home about. Even those who get complaints from their partners are not willing to learn.

There was someone I dated a long ago. Let’s call him Paul. He also had the sexy physique, but in the bedroom, he was clueless. Just trying everything and not following through. At the end, I had to tell him that I didn’t really enjoy the experience. We had an open and honest conversation, and we fixed another date for the weekend.

The weekend came. We started with some relaxing music and some wine. Then we played a card game where you get to perform a sexual act when you lose.

I lost the first round. On purpose. I got between his legs, pulled down his pants and took his dick in my mouth. I started slow with the tip, licking and sucking and it gently, while using my hand to stroke the shaft. His breathing became heavy. I had to stop because we were on a timer.

Then it was his turn. He took of my top and put his head between my boobs. He grabbed one boob roughly and closed his mouth on my nipples. He squeezed and bit a little too hard. I stopped him and told him to lick and suck instead of biting.

He slowed down his pace, pressed my boobs together and took turns licking and sucking like my boobs were his favourite lollipops. I didn’t want him to stop but we were on a timer.

I lifted his face and kissed him deeply, sticking my tongue in his mouth, exploring his mouth. He grabbed my bum and squeezed gently as we kissed. I liked that.

I kissed his neck, his chest, licked his dark nipples, went down to his stomach and then his thighs. His muscles were hard. I put his dick between my breasts and massaged his shaft, up and down.

He fucked my breasts, moaning: “Oh baby, oh baby.”

I finished him off with my mouth. He emptied himself on my breast. He was still hard by the way. So I got on him and rode him, grinding slowly. I wanted to savour the feeling. I moved up and down, in and out, left and right as I rode him.

He tickled my clitoris till I could take it no more. I dug my fingers in his skin and came. The intensity of the orgasm shook my whole body.

For the record, we went two more rounds before he left. And that was how it became a regular thing for us. Almost therapeutic for both of us. Still working till this day even though we’re no longer together.

