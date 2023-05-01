Erotic Monday Night: Holiday sex on the beach, by Tiwa Says

I like holidays, I don’t know about you. It’s always a time to let your hair down. If just for a while. You can even take a mini vacation if it’s one of those public holidays that extends into the weekend. This was one of those. And Mike and I decided to make very good use of it.

He had gisted me about a Nigerian couple he met while on his trip abroad. He said they were fun and a lot like we are. Interestingly, they were also back in the country.

It is always fun for me to meet new people of like minds so I was eager to meet them. We planned a weekend getaway at a private beach. It had been a while since we were out together. I was looking forward to a lot of fun and excitement.

We met Emmanuel and Olivia at a restaurant. We had brunch together before heading to the beach. They were a cute couple and a very interesting one too.

After brunch, we headed to the island. That’s where the beach is located. It’s a private beach with a nice ambiance. Clean and serene. It made you want to take long walks along the shore. Or just sit on the sand and stare at the waves.

We lodged in adjoining rooms. The rooms were quite spacious and tastefully furnished.

Mike and I had a quickie in the shower to begin the spree. We laid together on the bed for a while and took a short nap. We woke up about an hour later, freshened up and joined the other couple on the beach.

We had a swell evening. We had a lot of finger foods to munch on. Had some drinks, played some games and we crowned it all by going on a boat cruise. Phew! It was a wonderful time, really.

Shortly after, we headed for our rooms. We all had had too much to drink. And we were tipsy. Mike said to me: “Babe, we’re all high! We’re going to have an explosive night.” I grinned because I could actually tell that the night was going to be a wild one with Emmanuel and Olivia.

Immediately, Mike picked up his phone and sent a text to Emmanuel, asking him and Olivia to come over to our room. In about 10 seconds, we heard a knock on our door. We assumed it was room service because we didn’t think they would arrive so fast. Mike went to get the door. And surprisingly, it was Emmanuel and Olivia. We welcomed them in and offered them seats.

We had a little chit chat for a while, but hormones were raging. And it wasn’t long before we started touching each other.

Mike and Olivia started kissing passionately. That caught my attention. Emmanuel noticed that and he told me to close my eyes. As I did that, he kissed me softly on the lips. It sent chills down my spine.

After a long kissing session, Emmanuel sucked on my nipples. He sucked it so well I could tell he was doing it more for his own pleasure. It felt so good. I wished he could do it forever.

Mike was on the side, doing his thing with Olivia, but really, I was more focused on what Emmanuel and I had going on (don’t blame me, I was there for the fun). Mike was pleasuring Olivia, while Emmanuel got me down on my knees to suck on his huge dick. At first, Mike felt a little self conscious because Emmanuel had a bigger dick, but it was not for long. He soon relaxed and started enjoying himself. The guys got competitive and the fucking became more fun for us girls. And we all had a really good time.

I gobbled on Emmanuel’s dick like my life depended on it. He also face-fucked me. He told me he loves to face-fuck. Then when he was done face-fucking me, he lifted me effortlessly like I was a piece of paper and threw me on the bed. He spread my legs wide and sucked on my pussy till I almost passed out. My legs were shaking uncontrollably. I could barely breathe. It felt soooo good. I came twice.

I watched Mike pounding and bringing on Olivia, saying nasty stuff to her the way he does to me. I won’t lie, I was a bit jealous, but I got over it almost immediately.

Then Emmanuel put his dick inside me and I let out a soft moan. He told me I felt so warm down there. And I just laid there, smiling like a Cheshire Cat.

He pounded my pussy continuously in missionary style for a while, while talking dirty to me. God! It was so hot! I moaned so loudly, I thought the beach staff were going to knock on our door and tell us to keep it down.

Then the boys turned us around for some back shots, facing the mirror. Emmanuel was pounding me and spanking me repeatedly, and Mike was doing the same to Olivia as well. After a while, we switched. Emmanuel was fucking his wife, Olivia, and Mike was fucking me. It was so good. I was in Cloud 9.

We switched back. This time, it was the cowgirl position. I love cowgirl. I was riding Emmanuel and Olivia was riding Mike. I was riding and moaning loudly. And he was sucking my boobs. The pleasure was so intense. I don’t think I have felt so much pleasure at once as I did that day. Then, shortly after, Emmanuel offloaded all his cum deep inside my pussy. It felt so warm and soothing. Mike came around the same time as well.

We all lay on the bed and slept off for about an hour. Emmanuel got up and took me to the bathroom. We freshened up. And Mike and Olivia went in to freshen up as well.

Emmanuel and his wife put their clothes back on and went to their room. We spent the night at the beach hotel and went home the following morning.

When we got home, Mike and I looked at each other, said nothing, and started kissing.

We had sex. So passionately like it was our first time making love. It seemed the beach experience helped us to bond better.

I’m glad we took the time out. We were both refreshed and passion was rekindled in our relationship. We were going to be seeing more of Emmanuel and Olivia.

tiwaerotics

erotica

fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades.

I would love to hear your comments. Send me a message on Telegram at: p@tiwa_says and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.