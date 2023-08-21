Erotic Monday Night: Get well tonic, by Tiwa Says

Just like your car needs servicing and reset, so does the body. You wouldn’t wait till your car breaks down before you do the necessary. So why do we wait till our bodies can no longer function properly before we get the necessary rest and general body and mind maintenance that is needed for a healthy and active living?

It is so easy to preach self-love and self-care but to practice it can be tough. Still, these things are very necessary.

There is only so much the body can withstand. You should make conscious efforts every day to nurture your body. Your emotional and mental health is also a big part of this. And, of course, your soul. Nurturing your soul is not being religious but being spiritual. This is not my gist for today, so let me not digress.

I felt under the weather recently because I did not listen to the signs my body was giving me. I kept going till I couldn’t anymore. I had to take the much-needed rest I ought to have taken much earlier. I also had to be on medication because malaria had set in. I took the week off to recuperate and refresh.

One of the first people to come and check on me was Rotimi. He had missed our daily rides and banter. He brought me fruits and chocolate. What a thoughtful gesture. I asked how he had been coping with transportation and the traffic situation. He replied, saying it had been hectic and stressful, especially because he had to endure the long Lagos traffic alone. Without me by his side, gisting all the way. I smiled.

He offered to give me a massage to relax my muscles and I obliged happily. It was just what I needed. My taut muscles loosened as he massaged my neck, shoulders and back. When he was done, he whispered in my ears, which was tingling in a good way. He asked me to turn over and lie on my back. And I did. After applying some oil to my chest, he massaged my chest, purposely avoiding my breasts. He had such magical fingers. Very soothing.

I didn’t know what he had in mind, but I knew what I wanted. So I directed his hands to my breasts, encouraging him to massage them as well. He took special care rubbing and caressing my boobs. I was enjoying it so much I closed my eyes to soak in the pleasure. I felt his lips on my nipples, sucking and biting softly. Oh wow! I was loving every bit of it. While I was revelling in that pleasure, he slipped his hand in my pants. I was super wet so it was easy for him to slip his fingers in my pussy.

He fingered me slowly and steadily as he continued to suck my breasts. I moved my waist in rhythm to his moving fingers. I was in Cloud 9. My hands gripped his head as he hit the spot. I came with a loud moan. My juice was dripping off his fingers as he glided them out of my pussy.

I wasn’t done though. I wanted the real thing. I wanted a hard dick in me. I pulled him onto me and asked him to take off his pants. He was as hard as a rock. I took his dick and directed it into my pussy. Boy! This guy drilled me. He fucked me like someone on a mission. And indeed he was.

“Who’s your daddy?” he moaned. “You are my daddy,” I replied in pleasure, adding: “Fuck me daddy.” I raised my legs high in the air as he went in and out. We must have cum together because as I stiffened in orgasm, he also let out a low animal grunt.

That was just the tonic I needed. It felt like a booster. Who says sex is not medicinal? You can come and ask me.

tiwaerotics

erotica

fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp). Telegram: p@tiwa_says; Email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.