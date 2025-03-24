Erotic Monday Night: Fun time on Lagos beach, by Tiwa Says

I have always said that if you have money to spend and a little time on your hands to spare, Lagos is a fun place to be and a good place to de-stress. Which is why a lot of people come to Lagos, especially during the festive period, to unwind and have fun. Of course, you’ll spend money, but it will be money well spent.

For those of us who live and work in Lagos, it is necessary to make time to enjoy the city. Let’s spend some of this money we’re making on ourselves once in a while. The bills are not going anywhere.

This was the sermon I gave myself that prompted me to buy a ticket and go for a game night on the beach. It was something new and different for me so I decided to give it a try. Ehat’s the worst that could happen?

I was surprised to see quite a number of people there. It just proves that a lot of people, just like me, are looking for fun things to do in Lagos. We started with a movie..

The scenery was romantic. Movie by the beach under the clear sky at night. I was beginning to regret coming alone, but I enjoyed the movie anyway. There were lots of refreshments to go round and everyone helped themselves to whatever they wanted.

We had a bonding session where everyone was asked to meet at least five people and get to know them better. I was on my third person when I got a tap on my shoulder. I turned and I found myself looking straight into John’s eyes.

What are you doing here?, I asked without thinking. I can ask you the same, he replied. Anyway, that ended my bonding session. I had found who I was going to bond with for the night.

The game session was a lot of fun. John and I were on the same team and our team won. After the game, we took a walk on the beach. He told me he had planned to come with a female friend, but she cancelled at the last minute. That was why he came late. Good for me, I thought to myself.

When we had found a good spot. We spread the mat and laid on it. I guess it was the ambience because it wasn’t long before we were touching each other. I touched his dick and it was hard and ready. I lowered my head and took him in my mouth. I needed to taste his juice. It felt so right at that moment.

While I sucked him, he fingered me. His finger went in and out slowly and intentionally, probing to the left, right and up, hitting the gspot. I took him deeper in my mouth. l could feel his warmth down my throat.

I came first, then I sucked on his balls, licking them one after the other. I bent over on the mat. He knelt behind me and entered me. I gasped as his huge dick filled my pussy. He fucked me hard, smacking my ass at intervals.

He asked: “Do you love this dick?”

I responded: “I love it. I love this dick.”

He squeezed my ass and fucked me faster. Then he said: “Daddy is coming.” He made a loud groan and emptied himself inside me. I collapsed on the mat. Not long after, we heard music, so we went back to join the group.

In all it was a fun evening and I’m glad I made the decision to attend. I’ll gist you about my next enjoyment spot next week.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

