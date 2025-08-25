Erotic Monday Night: From bakery to bedroom, by Tiwa Says

I think it’s time we stopped making apologies for who we are and what we want. You are who you are for a reason, and honestly not everyone needs to understand you. In fact, count it as joy when they don’t.

I know a lot of people like to seek validation from others. So they’re constantly explaining themselves to people. How has that helped you?

You are the author of your life. Take ownership. You shouldn’t give the pen to someone else to write your story for you. Edit as many times as you want. It’s your life and only you can live it for you. As much as it’s fine to seek counsel as often as you need it, your decisions and choices should be yours and yours alone.

Back to the gist of the day. I recently found a cake shop that I’ve become almost addicted to. It is close to my workplace and I stop over every day on my way to work. They also serve amazing lattes that I indulge in every day.

There’s this gorgeous man I see every time I visit the shop. We exchange brief pleasantries most times, but this morning he stopped to have a conversation. I found out that he was the owner of the bakery. He said he had noticed me coming in every day and decided to speak to me that day. We had a great conversation and he told me that he found me very attractive. That was good to know. Because I also thought he was good looking. I like men who are very direct and intentional.

After we had met a few more times at the cake shop, we decided to have a proper date. I invited him to my house and made dinner.

After food, we sat down to gist with a bottle of red wine. He kept staring into my eyes and touching me randomly. I smiled each time. He told me to close my eyes and I did. All of a sudden, I felt his lips on mine. He kissed like he was searching for something. He probed my mouth with his tongue, I responded by opening my mouth and sucking on his tongue.

Without hesitation, he squeezed my breasts, then he removed my top, exposing my bare breasts.

This guy squeezed and sucked my breasts like he was hungry and expecting milk. The interesting part? He moaned like a suckling child. While he feasted in my breasts, I dug my hands into his pants, felt for his dick: it was hard as a rock. I pulled down his pants and stroked his hard dick. He packed a long one. It was a good width too.

As I stroked his dick, he moved his waist to my rhythm without removing his mouth from my breasts. I moved to his balls and gently massaged them. Then I moved my finger along till I got to his butthole. I massaged gently. Then I probed the hole with my little finger. His moans got louder.

I pushed him down on the couch and sat on his face. He sucked my pussy so good. At some point, it seemed like he was enjoying doing it to me more than I was receiving it. I must have cum like two times before I slipped his dick into me and rode him to bliss. I bounced like I was riding a horse and he spanked my ass good.

The mixture of the pain and pleasure drove me over the edge and I came again. We must have been at it for another 15 minutes before he eventually came.

It was a pleasurable calorie burning exercise.I collapsed on him, breathing heavily. He got up, got me water and held me till I was ready to head to the bathroom. Our rendezvous became a weekly one till he traveled back to Canada. His name was Jonathan.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

