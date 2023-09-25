Erotic Monday Night: Encounter with a sweet zaddy, by Tiwa Says

Everyone wants to be loved and everyone wants fun. Age is not really a factor. I came to this conclusion recently.

I attended a conference. There, I met the chairman of the first company I worked as a National Youth Service Corps member.

He was older. In his 60s now, but still a distinguished gentleman. He was quite fond of me then. I walked up to him at the conference and introduced myself. He recognised me immediately. He hugged me and chided me for being a stranger all these while asking about my welfare.

Uncle Rob. That’s what we called him back then. He introduced me to some of his friends at the conference, who were also chairmen and directors of companies. He seemed super excited to see me because he invited me to his beach home the next day. It was a weekend and I didn’t have other things planned so I honoured his invitation.

The house was on a private beach estate. One couldn’t get in without a pass. Luckily for me, my name had been dropped at the security post. The house itself was a palatial one, the environment serene. I was ushered in by a uniformed guard into a sitting area overlooking the beach. While I waited, I soaked in the scenery and ambiance.

READ ALSO:

OOU students dissociate selves from planned Governor’s Office protest

Appeal Court has 39,526 pending cases – Justice Dongben-Mensem

MSME growth: Kogi distributes business enhancement tools to over 300 entrepreneurs

Uncle Rob came in smiling and smelling like a million bucks. We hugged. As I was taking my seat, he asked if I wanted a tour of the place. I accepted.

We ended up in his private quarters. It was tastefully furnished and also overlooked the beach. He seemed impressed about how my career had come along and asked why I wasn’t married. Well, I guess marriage is not for everyone, I replied. He smiled.

He drew me close and without mincing words asked me to be his baby. I wasn’t exactly surprised because I always knew he had a soft spot for me. I smiled and rubbed his bald head. He inhaled and held me closer.

I was curious so I kissed him fully on the lips. He kissed me back o!!! And he did it well too. I unbuttoned the first few buttons on my blouse and I put his face to my bosom. He inhaled deeply as he kissed my boobs. I caressed his thigh, moving up till I got between his legs. I felt his erection. It was hard and strong. I was impressed. I wasn’t expecting that. I pulled down his pants and boxers and proceeded to give him a handjob.

His dick was long and slim with a nice tip. I got on my knees and took his dick in my mouth. It felt nice and I enjoyed sucking it. He held my head, moaning softly as I licked and sucked.

His moans got me excited and I could feel my juices slipping onto my panties. I directed him to sit on the couch. Then I sat astride him. I put his dick in me and I started to ride him, grinding slowly.

I put my breast in his mouth to suck. He sucked hard like he was trying to extract milk. I loved it. I felt his hard erection in me as I began to bounce. He sucked my boobs harder as he spanked my bum. I felt myself coming just as he gave a low groan and released his juice inside me.

That was indeed a sweet ride. Not an experience I was expecting to have with a 60-year-old man. I just got myself a sweet zaddy. Let’s save the remaining gist for later.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: p@tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.