Erotic Monday Night: Distance makes sex sweeter, by Tiwa Says

Time, they say is a healer. As much as I like to agree with that, I know for a fact that there are some things that time cannot heal. Time helps with the pain, but it doesn’t really heal you. It just helps you manage the pain better.

Having said that, time helps you to put a lot of things in perspective. You realise some of the things that hurt you in the past shouldn’t have happened. But at the time it happened, what you felt was real pain and that makes it valid. So though you have moved from it, the pain was real.

No, my gist today is not about pain. It’s about time. And in a good way too. Rotimi and I had taken a break from each other because things were a little rough between us and spending some time apart seemed like a good decision. It turned out to be.

Space is very important in a relationship because it helps with clarity. Not only for the other person, but also for yourself. It gives you the opportunity to ask yourself important questions and know what you want for yourself with bias or manipulation.

After a couple of weeks ago, we decided to meet and evaluate the situation. We were able to communicate openly and honestly and we both saw where we got it wrong. After the mutual apologies, we were both made a commitment to do better and be better. No one was ready to say goodbye just yet. There was still a chance to improve on what we had going on.

To seal the deal, we kissed passionately. I pulled him closer and squeezed his ass as I stuck my tongue in his mouth. He held my head and sucked on my tongue. Rotimi slipped my dress off me, laid me down on the couch and feasted on me.

He started by sucking on my breasts. There aren’t so many men that know how to suck a boob, but this guy knows. He actually sucked on it. I felt it in my brain. Then he licked my nipples. Nothing gets me wet as fast as this. Then he got down on me. My pussy was slippery with juice, but he didn’t mind. He ate me slowly and softly, taking his time to lick my folds. He sucked very softly on my erect clitoris and I moaned.

Then he slipped his tongue in my pussy and tongue fucked me. I was drooling with pleasure. I held his head down and moved my waist up and down. I moaned and called his name several times.

I came two times before he lifted his head. Then it was my turn to pleasure him. I got my coconut oil and oiled his very stiff dick. I gave him a sweet hand job, licking his balls while my palm worked on his dick. His juice slipped down my fingers and I rubbed it on his dick. He moaned and called me “sugar baby”. I ticked his butt opening with my tongue and he shivered.

Not wanting him to cum on me, I climbed on him, slipped his dick inside me and rode him to bliss. As I bounced up and down, my ass smashing on his thigh, he spanked me and said: “Ride this dick baby.” And yes indeed I rode the dick. I even twisted and turned on his dick. He grabbed my breast and sucked on them as I fucked him. We were both in cloud 9. “I’m coming baby,” he groaned and emptied his juice in me. This was after I had also cum again. Needless to say it was the best sex we have had in a long while.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 4