Erotic Monday Night: Disrespectful sex is sexy, by Tiwa Says

Respect is a big thing for me and it’s not so much in the titles or dramatic displays. It’s in the little things. I can tell the kind of person you are by the things you say, your actions and inactions, not only to me but to the people around you.

I know men see women as a pleasure tool most times and when a woman tries to assert herself, she’s called stubborn and some other names, but that doesn’t faze me. I value myself and I demand the same from whoever I’m dealing with.

The society we live in is not fair to women. Though she is called the weaker sex, she is seen as a sex symbol. She is the home maker, expected to be exceptional mothers and still look sexy for the man. And yet she is asked what she is bringing to the table. Isn’t that too much for one person?

Anyway it is what it is. For the record though, there is one place where I can tolerate disrespect. And it is in the bedroom.

I invited Rotimi over for the weekend. It had been a while since I had a massage and he was a good masseuse. I always look forward to his massages because he gives a full body massage.

He started with my back because that’s where I had the most pressure and ache. When he was done, I turned and laid on my back. He started by oiling my breasts. Then he massaged them one after the other, paying special attention to my big nipples. I wanted him to suck them, but he did not. He oiled my belly and my thighs. With firm strokes, he eased my muscles. I felt like the tight screws on my body were being loosened.

Also Read:

It got interesting though when he got to my thighs. When he was done massaging, he spread my legs, put his head on my coochie and inhaled deeply. Then he used his thumb to rub my fleshy pussy.

As he rubbed, he stuck two fingers inside my honeypot. He fingered me. That was also a part of the massage. I opened my legs wider and moaned louder. He teased my nipples with his tongue. I kept twisting and grinding my waist as he continued to pleasure me.

He didn’t stop until my legs began to shake. Then he got on top of me and slid his big black dig in me. As he entered, I inhaled…’

He said: “Can you take this dick bitch?” I responded by opening my mouth. As I was about to speak, he stuck two fingers in and commanded me to suck on them. He fucked me while I sucked his fingers.

I raised both my legs, high placing them on his shoulders. His thrusts became deeper and faster. I dug my fingers in his skin. I felt a mix of pleasure and pain.

I loved it. I could feel his dick deep within me. He choked me and asked: “Who is my slut?” I responded by saying: “Fuck me baby.” Rotimi spanked me hard and fucked me harder.

I must have had my first squirt experience because I could feel the clear juice drip out of me. I moaned: “Oh God,” as I had the most intense orgasm. He flipped me over and entered me from behind.

We were on “collapsed doggie” for another five minutes and I came one more time. He held my neck and gave a loud groan as he emptied himself inside me. We barely slept that day. It was a marathon till day break.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 4