Erotic Monday Night: Dick so good, I possess it, by Tiwa Says

As much as we like to deny it and act “woke”, we all like to claim ownership of another person, I think that’s where the concept of marriage came from. I really didn’t understand it until recently. I’m not really a possessive person but when something is good, you just want to keep it to yourself.

And this is what happened recently. I had a chance meeting with this guy a few weeks ago. Let’s call him Tim. It was at a beach party. We connected instantly after a mutual friend introduced us. We took a long walk on the shore while getting to know each other better. It was no surprise that we ended up spending the night together. And I just confess it was a blissful experience.

This guy touched parts of my body and ignored sparks that I hadn’t experienced before. We had sex all night and all day the next day. For this reason I decided that I had to own this dick. It was that good.

The following weekend, I packed a few things and headed to his place. I can’t explain the attraction, but as soon as I got into his apartment, we were tugging at each other’s clothes. He raised my face to meet his, and kissed me deeply. I sucked on his lower lip, biting it softly. Our tongues entwined in a passion play.

Tim stripped me of my clothes, laid me down and did what he did best. He kissed and licked me all over. As he licked my neck, he tickled my nipples with his fingers. I moaned and whispered: “Jesus.” Then his tongue traced the line between my breasts till he got to my belly button. He placed soft kisses on my belly, calling my name.

I put his hand between his legs and he slipped two fingers in my pussy. Unconsciously, I raised my hips to get his fingers deeper into me. I moaned and whispered: “Take me baby. Take me.”

He turned me around and entered me, doggy style. He held on to my waist and thrust hard and strong into me. “Baby you’re so sweet,” he moaned. He kept thrusting and I didn’t want him to stop, but I couldn’t help myself. I came hard and loud.

Tim pulled my head back, held my neck, fucking and choking me. He came soon afterwards. Tell me why I won’t obsess on this dick? He is mine and I’m not open to sharing.

