Erotic Monday Night: Blindfold on a blind date, by Tiwa Says

Chat rooms are fun. You get to meet a lot of people you probably wouldn’t ordinarily meet because they are from different walks of life. And because we were strangers to each other, everyone was free to air their opinions without shame, even on controversial issues. I used to be on a few of them, but there was one that was particularly interesting. There was always something interesting to discuss. In one of those discussions, I gave my opinion about a very controversial topic and there was a guy in the chatroom who kept antagonising every of my words. I didn’t know what he looked like because pictures were not enabled.

It got so bad I had to send him a private message to chill. He later apologised and we got talking from then on. He is a gynaecologist. He used to joke then that he had seen vaginas of different shapes and sizes. He said he got the inspiration to be a doctor after he lost his mother at a tender age while she was giving birth to his twin siblings.

We became quite close though we never met. One day he invited me to a masked party. I was skeptical because I didn’t know what he looked like. Still, I accepted.

I got to the party in my mask and I met everyone masked up. It was a fun party. I blended in though I had not met my date. I had a game partner. He was fun. He had on a full mask. I could only make out his eyes and mouth. He was about six feet tall, muscular, and dark with a tattoo on his shoulder. Hmm…. Chocolatey goodness. I didn’t want to get carried away because I had a date I was yet to see. My game partner and I made a good pair though. We won a couple of games together.

It was dancing time and we took to the dance floor. He was an awesome dancer and I could do a few moves myself.

It was while we were laughing and dancing that he told me his name. I stopped in my tracks. So I had been with my date all along, but he didn’t reveal himself. I had told him what I was going to wear. He said as soon as I got out of my car, he knew I was the one, but he wanted to make sure we connected before introducing himself.

Wow! What a guy! I was impressed and totally pleased with what I saw. After a few minutes on the dance floor, we decided to go out to get some air. We talked about a lot of things and we really connected. He told me his house was next door and invited me over for a nightcap. I gladly accepted.

When we got to his place, he turned on some slow music and brought a bottle of liquor with two glasses. We talked some more but I was itching to do more out of curiosity. By the way, we still had our masks on. I moved close and kissed him on the lips. I wasted no time. I kissed him deeper and he reciprocated, holding me tight. Then he started to rub his hands all over my body. He got to the zipper of my dress and he pulled it all the way down. I love a zealous lover. As I stood naked before him, his eyes ravaged me then his hands and mouth did the rest.

As he sucked on my boobs, he had been ogling them at the party, I unbuttoned his pants and brought out his dick. I stroked him gently as he hungrily sucked on my nipples. Then his fingers found its way to my fleshy mound. He slid it in and started to tickle my clitoris. I moaned in pleasure as I fastened my grip on his dick. He moaned. He slipped one finger into my wet slimy vagina. “Oh, you’re so wet baby,” he moaned. Then he slid in another one and started to glide in and out. “I want your dick in me, baby,” I moaned. “Take me now,” I added.

He positioned me on his dining table, spread my legs wide, and entered me. Oh, how he fucked me! I had my first orgasm almost immediately he entered. After a few minutes he sat on one of the dining chairs and I sat on him cowgirl style. I bounced on that dick and he spanked my ass. As he was about to cum he changed position again. He gave me back shots as I bent on the dining table. He came with a loud groan. It was a sweet fuck, I will not lie.

We went on another round before calling it a night. We did all this with our masks still on! I kept smiling as I drove home. It is one experience I thoroughly enjoyed and do not regret.

tiwaerotics

erotica

fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades.

