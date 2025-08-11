Erotic Monday Night: Appreciation sex, by Tiwa Says

It’s true what they say: If you don’t know “people” in Lagos, life can be much more stressful than it should be. The journey of 10 days can take 10 years. It has also been said that someone with connections is a rich person because you have access to people who can make things happen for you when the need arises.

I don’t play with the connections I have and I also don’t misuse them. If you’re one who is quick to tap into the privileges that you have with certain people for everything, when you really need the big things, you may have used up all your chances. So you need to be strategic about the connections that you have.

I had been trying to get approval for a new business venture and it was taking longer than usual. I needed just one more signature to get my documents approved but the signee was being elusive. I had no choice but to use one of my connections. I called Jeff. And in less than a week, I got my documents not only signed but they were delivered personally to me. Talk about connections!

I was so elated I decided to show my appreciation in a special way. It had been a while since Jeff and I were together. It was only apt to use this opportunity to refresh things.

When Jeff opened his door to me that evening, I noticed that he wasn’t looking like his usual self. He said he had a bad day at work. I laid him down on the couch. I started by giving him a foot massage. I oiled his feet, gently pulled his toes and rubbed his ankles.

He seemed a little relaxed, but I wasn’t done. I oiled his entire body. Told him to lie on his belly, then I climbed on his back. Rubbed my naked body on his own. I glided up and down. Slowly. I rubbed my coochie on his bare bum and I heard him moan.

For more fun, I turned him over, sat on him and fed him my breasts. He sucked it well. Like he was expecting milk. I purred as he sucked. I kissed his neck and licked his ears. I continued to kiss him all over as I massaged his body.

When I got to his penis, I oiled it and gave him a slippery hand job. Then I put him in my mouth. I deepthroated him, gagging and making slurpy sounds.

Jeff held my head down as I sucked him. “Oh baby,” he moaned. I spat on his dick and sucked on the tip. Then I used both hands to stroke him till he came. His juice dripped down my fingers.

I noticed he was still hard so I sat on him and slipped his dick inside me. I rode him fast and tightened my pussy muscles on his dick as I fucked him.

I noticed him getting stronger. I tickled his hard dark nipples and it hardened. I licked them and bit softly on them. As I lifted my head, I kissed him deeply, sticking my tongue in his mouth. Our tongues got entangled in a game of their own.

Then I changed position to reverse cowgirl. I bounced on that dick. Jeff spanked my butt as I grinded and twisted on that sweet dick. I dug my fingers inside his skin as I came. “Ride this dick baby,” he said as he poured his juice inside me.

Needless to say it was an appreciation fuck well delivered and well received.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

