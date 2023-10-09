Erotic Monday Night: A sex-filled weekend, by Tiwa Says

Life can get boring and so can relationships. So it is up to you to keep finding ways to make yourselves happy and maintain the excitement level you crave. Boredom creeps in on you. It’s not sudden, though it may seem that way when you wake up one day and realise it’s been a while since you did anything apart from work and chores. Life can get lonely. You shouldn’t make it more so by hiding in your cocoon.

Go out, see friends, indulge in your hobbies and meet new people. It’s crazy out there. We need each other to survive.

I realise that this also applies to sex. When you become comfortable with a certain someone, sex with that person can begin to lose steam. If this is not properly handled, it can affect the relationship. It is human nature to continually seek excitement and crave something new. Even when you think you have had the best, your body and mind still crave a newer or another experience from time to time.

This is why you need to keep cultivating new experiences with your partner. I’m all for that. So recently I dragged my younger lover with me to a sex toy shop to get some toys to spice up our sex life. Well, I didn’t exactly drag him. He was more than willing to go with me. That alone was a thrill for him.

When we got back to my place, I noticed that he was excited, probably eager to try out the toys. I suggested we take a shower together as an entree. It was quite refreshing. He lathered my body and I lathered his. He stayed longer on my boobs, caressing them as the shower sprayed water. I felt his erection hard against my bum and my body took over.

I bent over, hanging one leg on the toilet seat. Rotimi penetrated me from the back. It was one of the sweetest back shots I’ve had so far. The splashing of the water as he thrusted in and out added to the fun. I raised my bum higher and lowered my body. He took the cue and rubbed on my clits as the thrusts became faster. I came. It was so intense I had to hold on hard to the toilet faucet to keep my balance. He came too, emptying his juice into me.

With the shower still running, we rinsed off.

When we got back to the room, to my surprise he still had an erection. Talk about the perks of youth. I sat on the bed looking at his erection in wonder as he stood before me. Without wasting time, I pulled him close and took his dick in my mouth. For some reason, my throat opened up so I was able to take the whole of him in my mouth, almost choking but it was fun. He grunted in pleasure and held my head as I sucked. He had other plans though. He spread my legs wide and penetrated me.

Then he took the bullet we bought, putting it on the second highest vibration speed. He rubbed it on my clit while thrusting in and out. Oh my! I thought I was going to collapse from the sheer pleasure. I did not collapse, but I had a double orgasm. And yes, he came again.

We were both exhausted at that point, we dozed off. We woke up famished, so we went to the kitchen to make something to eat. There was no rush. We had the weekend to ourselves. It was fun and sex-filled, especially with the toys in tow.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.