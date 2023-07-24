Erotic Monday Night: A refreshing work-out session, by Tiwa Says

828 828

I have been feeling lethargic lately and I needed to pump some energy into my body but I didn’t want to go to the gym. Call it a mood thing. But I just wasn’t feeling the ambiance of the place anymore. Besides, people can be invasive sometimes and they just don’t get it when one asks to be alone. So it’s better to not have to explain anything to anyone.

I wanted my own space, to do my own thing without some unnecessary conversations and distractions.

I got up early on that Saturday morning, ready for some adrenaline pumping session. I put on some comfortable clothing for exercise and was ready to start the routine when the phone rang. It was Dave asking me if I wanted to go to the gym so we could go together. I told him I wanted to exercise at home and that he was welcome to join me.

He came over a few minutes later looking all yummy and muscled in tight shorts and a vest. We started the routine. He helped out with some of the moves. It was nice to have someone to push me to go further. I needed the boost.

After about 30 minutes of intense aerobics, we were both panting and dripping with sweat. I held out my hands for him to pull me up but instead, he came down to meet me on the yoga mat. He was all sweaty and shiny and for some reason that turned me on greatly. He had some mischief on his mind because as he came down, he came for my lips.

Dave gave me sloppy wet kisses on my face and neck, lapping up my sweat. He got off on the pheromones. He took off my bra top and pressed both my boobs together, sucking voraciously. My baby wants some sugar. I moaned and rubbed his head as he suckled.

I stretched out my hands and reached for his dick through his shorts. It came out freely. I caressed his cock head and his juice dripped. He was getting all worked up now, but I didn’t stop. With his pants down, he stood over me as I sat down and he face fucked me.

He slid his dick in and out of my mouth as he held my head, moving it to the rhythm. My mouth made sloppy wet sounds. He moaned and pushed his dick further down my throat. I almost gagged, but I was having fun. I gripped his butt cheeks and squeezed. It was firm, but soft…. Weird.

We switched positions. I got on top, mounted him reverse cowgirl style and started to ride. It was a sweet ride, with our wet bodies sliding and sticking to each other. My pussy was also super wet. He stuck his finger in my butt hole and rubbed gently. I moaned.

After a few rides, I squatted and bounced on the dick, still on reverse cowgirl style, which drove him wild. He moaned and spanked my ass: “Bounce on it baby,” he kept saying. As soon as I felt an orgasm brewing, I started to rub on my clitoris and bounce faster. We both came loudly. By the time we were done, the yoga mat was soaked with sweat and juice.

I collapsed on him and we lay there for a while. That was an intense and refreshing workout session! It beats the gym any day.

