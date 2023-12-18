Erotic Monday Night: A massage with a happy ending, by Tiwa Says

As the year is coming to an end, it is normal to do an audit of your journey thus far.

I know a lot of people will be quick to count their losses and failures, forgetting that life is not a win-win.

You win some, you lose some. That is what makes life worth living. However if you were able to keep your sanity this year, you have done pretty well. Life is for the living, so live and be conscious about it.

Tomorrow they say is not promised so don’t postpone living. Live for today even as you make plans for tomorrow. In all our pursuits and achievements, it’s the memories that count.

Don’t be so forward thinking that you miss today. Time is what we all have an equal share of, but it is fleeting. So spend your time on the things that matter with the people that matter.

I have taken an audit of this year. And as much as I didn’t achieve all I set out to achieve, there were opportunities that came my way that I’m grateful for. I made up my mind to create happy and fun memories this holiday season. And to kick start this fun season, I accepted a spa daycation with Dave.

We started off with a steam bath. It was quite relaxing, though hot. Then we were ushered into the massage room. We asked that we be put in the same room.

I had a male masseur tend to me while Dave had a female masseur take care of him. The ambience was great for relaxation. I particularly liked the music playing in the background.

The massage was just what I needed to ease those stiff aching muscles. And the masseur did justice. Interestingly it was one of those full body massages with a happy ending. So when the masseur told me to turn over on my back, I knew I was about to get some action.

He sprinkled oil on my breasts and massaged them softly, putting special attention on my nipples, rubbing and tickling. I moaned softly with my eyes closed. I felt his hands on my inner thighs, then he slid his finger into my pussy.

I was super wet. My pussy made that squishy sound as he slid his finger in and out. I was in ecstasy, completely oblivious of the fact that Dave was in the same room with me.

The masseur came close to me and whispered: “Don’t hold back, cum for me.” I felt myself shaking as I came. My juice trickled down his finger.

As he removed his finger from my pussy, he smiled. I heard a low moan and turned to see the masseuse giving Dave a hand job. His dick was shiny with oil and as she moved her hand up and down on his dick, it seemed to increase in length and girth. His cum spurted on his belly. The masseuse smiled as she cleaned him up. I guessed the smile was part of the package.

The male and female masseurs excused themselves, giving us privacy to dress up but we had other plans. Dave still had a hard on and I didn’t mind a quickie, so I bent over, holding on to the massage table. He penetrated me from behind, giving me the quickest, but sweetest back shots I’ve had in a while. Maybe it was the thrill of being caught that added to the excitement. It was one sweet quickie.

We left the spa feeling very refreshed and ready to take on the world. Do you blame us?

