Eriksen agrees personal terms with Brentford

Former Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen has reportedly agreed personal terms for a six-month contract with Premier League side Brentford.

According to Sky Sports News, Eriksen is whittling down the final details of the short-term deal with Brentford and should sign over the next few days.

The Denmark international terminated his contract with Inter by mutual consent last month, an inevitable step because Italian rules do not allow him to play football with an implanted cardiovascular defibrillator.

It was introduced via surgery in June, just days after he collapsed with cardiac arrest during Denmark’s UEFA EURO 2020 match against Finland.

He is not even allowed to train or work in a gym in Italy with the implant, so carrying on his career in the Peninsula was simply not possible.

Eriksen has therefore been training with his old club Ajax and Antonio Conte, his former Inter boss, said he was open to welcoming the Dane for training at Tottenham Hotspur too.

He stated his desire is to get back into the Danish squad for the 2022 World Cup.

