Erik Hag named Premier League Manager of month 

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag has been awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month prize for February.

The Dutchman led United through an unbeaten February, recording wins over Crystal Palace, Leicester and Leeds as well as a draw against the latter.

Away from the Premier League, Ten Hag also grabbed his first taste of silverware in England as United saw off Newcastle to lift the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

In a final shortlist alongside Tottenham’s Antonio Conte and Fulham’s Marco Silva, Ten Hag came out on top in a vote which included both fan opinion and the verdict of a panel of experts.

It’s the second time this season that Ten Hag has won the award, having initially picked it up in September.

Only Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has won more this year. The Spaniard has three prizes to his name and won back-to-back across November/December and January.

It caps off a sensational February for United, who also saw Marcus Rashford named the Player of the Month for a record-tying third time this year.