Ericsson Group expresses interest in Nigeria’s telecom market.

Shitlesi Makkhofane, the Head, Government and Industry Relations of Ericsson Group, has expressed interest in the deployment of broadband to un-served and underserved areas in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Communication Commission made this known on its official website on Monday in Abuja.

Makkhofane was quoted as saying this when he visited the NCC along with Peter Olusoji of Ericsson Nigeria and were received by Sunday Dare, the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, on behalf of the management of the NCC.

He said Ericsson had studied the Nigerian telecom market and had speculated that the vast potential of the market was yet to be fully harnessed.

He said that Ericsson had expressed interest in the deployment of broadband to un-served and underserved areas in Nigeria.

According to him, the company will also deploy the latest innovative technology in the sector.

He said to this end, it was paying emphasis on the tripod of availability, accessibility and affordability of broadband, the leading item of NCC management’s Eight-Point Agenda.

Makkhofane said the team would seek clarifications on licensing requirements for businesses it would engage in.

He said: “Including types of approval procedure for certain equipment because of our interest in exploring the realities of the Internet of Things and 5G networks as well as huge data management.

“It is also to provide cyber security solutions to enable network traceability to check the use of cloned devices that pose threat to security.

“However, the Ericsson team expressed concern on dearth of FOREX and its implications for the development of telecommunications infrastructure and market.”

In his response, Dare expressed NCC management’s appreciation for the team’s visit as well as its knowledge and interest in the Nigerian telecom ecosystem.

He also expressed delight on the issues raised by the Ericsson team and assured that the NCC would continue to do the right thing to attract Foreign Direct Investment for the development and growth of the telecom industry in Nigeria.

Dare promised to convey the interests and concerns of the team to Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of NCC for management’s consideration and necessary action.