Billionaire businessman and established socialite, Terry Waya, the father of Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, says if his son wins the competition, he will ensure he gives Erica, his son’s sweetheart in the house, who was recently disqualified from the reality TV show, half of the money, while the other half will be donated to charity.

The dad disclosed this in an Instagram Live Chat with prominent journalist and Publisher of Ovation magazine, Otunba Dele Momodu, on Tuesday night.

Waya applauded Erica for loving Kiddwaya unconditionally and being by his side during her stay in the house.

He also expressed sadness over her disqualification.

He said: “Erica is a wonderful person.

“She is nice.

“Really it is not my business about what is happening between her and my son because I cannot force anybody on my son, but to me as a human being, she is a wonderful person.

“She has a very good heart and really if my son should win this, I will make sure that he gives her half of his winning and the rest half to charity.”