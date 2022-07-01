ERERA Chair expresses confidence in institution’s communication structure

The Chairman of ERERA, Professor Honore Bogler, has expressed confidence in the capability of members of the ERERA Communication Specialists Network to help ensure the success of the operations of the second and competitive phase of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market.

Bogler said this on June 24, 2022 when he addressed newsmen and members of the Network who are communication experts from the National Regulatory Commissions of Member States at the end of a five-day workshop on the development of strategic communication tools critical to the second phase of the regional power market.

Participants were, among others, given updates on the conditions precedent for the launch of the Regional Electricity Market and the Directive on the Organization of the Regional Electricity Market.

The directive provides for open access to the regional transmission network and access by eligible customers among many others.

They were also introduced to the draft Directive for Harmonisation of Criteria for the Granting of Licenses and for Authorization to Participate in the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market.

The draft Directive for Harmonization of Criteria for the Granting of Licenses and for Authorization to Participate in the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market seeks to develop a harmonized framework for the procedure for granting licenses and authorizations for participation in the Regional Electricity Market, set out procedures for the grant of import and export licenses for cross-border power trading among ECOWAS Member States, as well as create model import and export licenses to be adopted by Member States.

Participants were further treated to presentations on the role and rationale of actors in the regional market, in addition to an overview of the West African Power Pool Master Plan, its projects and potentials for each Member State.

The workshop was part of a series of activities by ERERA to enhance the capacity of stakeholders with regards to key regulatory instruments, strategies and mechanisms for the imminent launch of the second phase of the market.

It was designed to broaden the understanding of the market and knowledge of key regulatory issues as the communicators are to engage with fellow ECOWAS Community citizens, using the communication tools acquired through the training.