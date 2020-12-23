Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on Wednesday swore in the newly elected 27 local government chairmen, warning that none of them would be allowed to operate from Maiduguri.

Zulum, who directed the State Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs to immediately release December allocations to the councils, said they must adhere to financial regulations and follow budgetary provisions.

“Let me remind you that the era of operating from Maiduguri is over, as such I enjoin you to operate in the midst of your people.

“Any chairman who is not willing to serve his people and work in his local government headquarters will be shown the way out,” Zulum said.

He noted that the objective of creating local government was to bring government closer to the people and hence the need for the elected councils to be physically present to generate confidence, raise hope and aspiration of the people.

He said the state was in “a critical stage’’ and had embarked on rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement.

The governor urged the chairmen to work closely with security agencies in their areas and attend monthly security meeting with the Secretary to the State Government, to be abreast of security developments.

He urged them to also work in harmony with their councilors, saying that there was no time for bickering.

In his address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Alhaji Sugun Maimele, said due to insurgency, the last time Borno had elected councils was in 2008.

Maimele said that with elected councils, consistency and continuity in the implementation of policies and programmes at the grassroots was now assured.

“A workshop was organized for the newly elected chairmen and other principal officers yesterday by the Local Government Commission where issues of financial prudence, transparency, accountability and administration were discussed in details,” Maimele said.

Responding on behalf of the chairmen, the Chairman of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Alhaji Ali Bolori, thanked God and the people of Borno for giving them the opportunity to serve.

Bolori urged for support from the electorate to enable them to succeed.