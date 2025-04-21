Era of militancy, armed agitations in Niger Delta over — Ex-fighter

Endurance Amagbein, a former freedom fighter, has said the era of militancy and armed agitations in the Niger Delta is over.

The self-styled General stated this on Monday in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Mightywind Dudafa, in Abuja.

Amagbei, who alleged that there were fresh plans by some persons to attack military formations in the creeks of Bayelsa State and pin it on him, said he would not relent in his clamour for peace in the region.

He said nobody should give him a bad name to nail him for crimes he did not commit simply because he was once a militant.

He said he was not the only militant in the Niger Delta and that they didn’t go into militancy because of poverty, but to address the serious issues affecting the people of the region at that time.

He said their agitation then was to compel the Federal Government to pay attention to the oil bearing communities.

Amagbei commended President Bola Tinubu’s government on the efforts at making lives better in the region.

According to him: “The administration of President Tinubu is doing so much to change the narratives of the people,” adding: “Nobody should portray me to be an enemy of the Federal Government and the Service Chiefs.”

The ex-agitator said he is very appreciative of the sacrifices the Service Chiefs and all military personnel make to ensure there is peace in Nigeria, especially the present leadership led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

He condemned the planned attack, adding that an intelligence report at his disposal indicated moves by some persons who are bent on bringing him down at all cost to attack military men in order to pitch the Armed Forces of Nigeria against him once again.

He called on the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) to call those behind “this senseless acts” to order, saying that he is demoralised whenever he hears people accuse him of what he knows nothing about.

He also admonished all military personnel in the creeks of Bayelsa State to be vigilant so they can live to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Amagbein prayed to God to bless and protect all military personnel in Bayelsa State who had denied themselves comfort just to serve their fatherland.

