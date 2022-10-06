Era of insecurity in South West gone, Gani Adams warns terrorists in Osogbo

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams said the era of insecurity in the South west is gone, even as he warned terrorists to stay away from the region or face the wrath of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).

Speaking in Osogbo on Thursday at the inauguration and verification exercise of the Oodua Dependable Security Team in the state, Adams stated further that the composition of the dependable security team is an intervention strategy of the OPC to nip the security challenges in the bud across the Southwest region.

Adams pointed out that the new security arrangement became necessary as a result of the various cases of insecurity including raping, killings and kidnapping, which had hindered peace and tranquility across the region.

The Yoruba generalissimo added that the OPC leadership came up with the new security strategic approach in order to rescue the present situation that has ripped

the region off the past glory.

“We are worried that the security situation in the South-West is getting worse by the day. We are worried that peace has eluded us in recent time because of the spate of insecurity across the South-West.

“It was not like this in the past.

We had it so good in the past. Our security then was fantastic.

“Issues of killings and kidnapping for ransom were alien to our tradition in the South-West.

“Our leaders prominently cater to our needs in education, health and all the social facilities were available for the people. Those were the legacies of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo when the people of the region can sleep with our eyes opened.

“But things took a drastic turn today because politicians of today clearly abandoned their responsibilities and create a huge gap between them and the electorates.

“And it is a fact that if the situation continues like this, it will definitely consume the entire nation. Nigeria has lost the battle and I don’t think this country could survive the next two years under this failed security challenge.

“As a group that has the capacity to defend our region, we consider it pertinent to rise to the occasion by making sure that the South-West is safe for all residents”.

Aare Adams stated further that the Oodua Dependable Security Team inauguration and verification exercise had been held in Lagos, Ogun,Oyo, with the ongoing procedure in Osun state, adding that other states in the region will come up at a later date.

“Over 100 members were drawn from each of the 69 Local Government and LCDAs in Osun state and it is their job to assist by complementing the efforts of the police and other security agencies in securing the state.

Coordinator of the OPC in Osun, Prince Adedeji Aladesawe, however, applauded the leadership acumen of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams for his timely intervention in securing the state.

He informed that the Oodua Dependable Security Team will help the state in ensuring effective security.

“The meeting today is a good testimony of our leader’s timely effort and intervention at curtailing the security scourge in the South-West. And as Aare has said in his speech to our people in Osun, the era of insecurity in the South-West and Osun state is gone.

“I want to assure all our people in the state that OPC is up to the task in ensuring that the state is secured and peaceful”.