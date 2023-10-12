Era of exporting raw materials is over, says Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake, has restated the overarching policy of value addition by any company with requisite licence and permits to mine minerals, just as he made a clarion call to potential investors that the era of exporting raw materials is over.

Alake made this known on Thursday in Lado village, Udede Development Area, Nasarawa local government, Nasarawa State.

He spoke at the site of the foundation stone laying ceremony of a factory for the processing of Lithium batteries established by Ganfeng Lithium Industry Limited.

Continuing, the Minister said: “Under my supervision, I will emphasise value addition as a policy of government for the mining sector,” urging all stakeholders and potential investors to embrace it, so as to boost the economy to bring foreign exchange.

While acknowledging the significance of the foundation stone laying ceremony for processing a 16,000 tons Lithium battery, Dr. Alake noted that it aligns with the cardinal policy of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to create wealth and generate employment opportunities for the teeming youths through value addition to the extractive industry.

To this end, the Minister said: “I chose to honour the invitation to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the factory because my presence will provide moral support to deliver this project as fast as possible.

“This administration will give you all support to make it a reality. It is marketable and profitable.”

The Minister on this note commended the courage and enterprise of the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, for the actualisation of the successful groundbreaking ceremony.

He seized the opportunity to urge his peers to imbibe this economic recovery policy.

Furthermore, Alake emphatically admonished the project community to nurture a very harmonious relationship with the company to engender mutual benefits to the community, state and country at large.

“Constructive industrial development can only survive and flourish in an atmosphere of peace,” the Minister stated.

In his address, the Nasarawa State Governor poured encomium on the Federal Government and Ministry of Solid Minerals Development for facilitating the establishment of a 13,000 capacity Lithium battery energy plant in the state.

“Today, I am fulfilled, to see the realisation of my dream,” Engr. Sule stated.

The company, when fully operational, will employ 2,500 indigenes with the additional benefit of capacity building.